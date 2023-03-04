Lala Kent Gives Raquel Leviss Warning Amid Tom Sandoval Cheating Reports

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent issued a warning to her castmate Raquel Leviss after TMZ reported that the 28-year-old may be at the center of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s breakup. According to the publication, the long-time couple split because Madix discovered that her boyfriend of nearly a decade had “allegedly cheated” on her with Leviss.

Kent, who previously made her issues with Sandoval known after he commented on her relationship with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts about Leviss. On March 3, 2023, the 32-year-old uploaded a screenshot of a Reality Tea headline, which read, “Vanderpump Rules Star Raquel Leviss Is Over Drama With Lala Kent; Says ‘I Don’t Have Energy’ For Lala.”

“I suggest you get some energy for me. You’re going to need it,” captioned Kent. The reality television personality tagged Leviss in her Instagram Story.

Kent also filmed Instagram Stories about the reports surrounding Sandoval and Leviss while getting her hair dyed. She said she was “feeling like a lion who needs to feast on a little, little gazelle,” seemingly in reference to Leviss, who she previously labeled as a “Bambi-eyed b****.” The “Give Them Lala” author asserted that she has “a lot to say” about the situation and stated she fully supports Madix. The mother of one shared that Madix gave her “consent” to publically speak on the matter.

Kent also called Leviss and Sandoval “stupid little f****.”

“You f*** with Ariana, you’re f***** with a gang of folk. We’re coming for you,” warned the 32-year-old.

In addition, Kent uploaded a separate Instagram Story that showed her deleting a photo of her and Leviss promoting the Bambi Eyed B**** eyeshadow palette from her beauty brand, Give Them Lala.

Lala Kent Revealed She Had a Sexual Encounter With James Kennedy During His Relationship With Raquel Leviss

In the premiere episode of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, Kent admitted that she had a sexual encounter with James Kennedy at the start of his relationship with Leviss. Leviss broke off her engagement with Kennedy in December 2021.

While speaking to The BUZZ in February 2023 at the premiere party for “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, Leviss shared her thoughts about Kent’s revelation. The reality television personality revealed she was suspicious of the “4 U” singer’s decision to speak about Kennedy’s infidelity.

“I don’t know what her motive was but it’s like okay after all these years and now you decide to bring it up, it’s a little bit fishy, it’s a little calculated,” said the model.

Kent spoke about her decision to tell Leviss that her ex-fiance cheated on her in a separate February 2023 interview with The BUZZ. The mother of one, who has been sober for the past four years, shared that being in an Alcoholics Anonymous program encouraged her to “be forthcoming” and not have “skeletons in [her] closet.”

“I don’t know if I should have told [Leviss], but I’m glad it came from me rather than someone else,” said Kent.

Raquel Leviss Spoke About Kissing Tom Schwartz

In a February 2023 E! News interview, Leviss acknowledged that she kissed Tom Schwartz while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. She asserted, however, that she was not in a romantic relationship with the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner.

“We’re really good friends and I really enjoy his company,” said Leviss.

She also shared that she is not in a good place with Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney. As fans are aware, Maloney was upset by Leviss’ decision to pursue her ex-husband because she and Schwartz had agreed to not date members of their friend group.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.