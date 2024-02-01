Lala Kent Reveals the Real Reason She Reached Out to Raquel Leviss Following Cheating Scandal

Lala Kent explained why she reached out to Raquel Leviss months after shaming her for her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval.

In the season 11 premiere episode, Kent left a voice note for Leviss. The scene, shot in June 2023 at TomTom in West Hollywood, filmed three months after Kent blasted Leviss at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion.

On the “Vanderpump Rules Aftershow,” Kent explained why she reached out to Leviss.

“I’m like a Sour Patch Kid. First I’m sour then I’m sweet,” she joked. “I did feel, as strange as it sounds, I wanted closure from Rachel,” she added.

“I don’t even know what the next step would be,” Kent admitted. “Like if she responds, like what are you even going to say to her? It just felt like I was fixated on that one part of the reunion of her saying if I tell the truth I won’t have anyone. I’m not saying that she was innocent in all of this. But if this is true, he made her feel like he was saving her and that everyone else. He painted a beautiful picture for her and all of it was a complete illusion. It didn’t even exist. But at the same time, I also needed to know how you could sit across from me and call me a mistress all the while you did what you did.”

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on January 30, 204, Kent further explained why she messaged Leviss. “You know, I’ve always done what I wanted to do, period. You know, whether I can defend it or not I did it,” she said. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder also confirmed that Leviss never responded to her message.

“She does not respond,” Kent told host Andy Cohen. “The universe really protects me at all costs, because cut to she does Bethenny’s podcast. And I’m like ‘I never would have reached out to you had I had a crystal ball.’ I thought she was going to go bag groceries at Vons or something and live a normal life,” Kent added of her former co-star.

Kent elaborated in an interview with Us Weekly, “I would not have reached out to her had I known that the Bethenny Frankel podcast was going to happen.”

“I thought that this girl was just wanting to go and live in a small town, work in a cubicle and just fade into the background,” Kent explained. “I thought, ‘You know what? If that’s the life she wants, I want her to know that things happen and I hope that you can live peacefully and not wear this.’ Then the podcast came out with Bethenny, and I was like, ‘I’m very grateful that you did not respond.’”

Lala Kent Reached Out to Raquel Leviss But Some Fans Think She Had an Agenda

In the VPR season 11 episode “Notes on a Scandal,” Kent told Lisa Vanderpump she could relate to Leviss being labeled a “mistress” in the aftermath of her affair with her friend Ariana Madix’s longtime partner, Sandoval. Kent noted she was called a mistress and a homewrecker when she first began dating a then-married Randall Emmett.

In a confessional, Kent said, “I know what it’s like to have a man in front of you painting a beautiful picture saying, ‘You’re the one for me, you’re my soulmate,’ and you see what your future could be with this person, and you’re willing to [expletive] risk it all so much so that I ignored everyone around me telling me, ‘Girl, you’re the other woman.’ The hardest part about that is that like all the names I was called. Me being labeled a homewrecking whore, like if you just lay it out there, they’re all true,” Kent added.

In a scene filmed at TomTom, Kent told Vanderpump she felt La lot of different ways about this Raquel situation” after taking a step back. “What I can relate to is feeling isolated,” she explained. “And feeling like the person who has made you feel like they’re the only one, and if you go against them, you have nothing.”

Vanderpump suggested that Leviss could use “someone to talk to,” which prompted Kent to step outside and leave her a voice message as Bravo’s cameras rolled.

In the scene, Kent left Leviss a voice note that said: “Hi Raquel. I’m sure I’m the last person you expected to hear from. I don’t know if you’re back in LA or not. I’d like to have a conversation with you at some point if you’re open to that. Alright. Hope to talk to you soon.”

She then noted her “read receipts” showed Leviss had seen the message.

Leviss was still in negotiations to return to “Vanderpump Rules” when Kent made the phone call in June 2023. It wasn’t until August that a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Leviss “ultimately decided against” returning to the show. The insider said the former SURer planned to “focus on her mental health journey.”

Some fans felt Kent’s phone scene seemed like a staged plot to get Leviss to come back to “Vanderpump Rules.”

“It was defs producers needing someone to reach out when they were still in negotiations with Rachel,” one fan commented.

“Agree. No way that was authentic,” another wrote on Instagram.

“I for sure think part of it was to try and convince Rachel to come back on the show. another agreed.

“They def were trying to circle her back in for the season lol. And lala could relate to her, which softened her stance,” another fan wrote.

Raquel Leviss Explained Why She Did Not Respond to Lala Kent’s Message

In August, Leviss sat down for a tell-all interview on Frankel’s “Just B with Bethenny” podcast. At the time she shared that she has a “no contact policy” with every cast member from “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Lala has reached out to me on Instagram saying that she’s willing to lend an ear,” Leviss confirmed. “I just don’t trust that person. I know she has her own agenda. I’m sure she wants to create an alliance with me so she can take down Randall for being a narcissist and that’s her whole MO.”

“Tom has emailed me twice, Lala wanted me back. Lisa wanted me back, “Leviss added of her former co-stars. “They have ulterior motives. They don’t care about my well-being, they care about their narrative that they need to portray on this show.”

On January 31, she posted to her Instagram story to react to Kent’s call. “I stand by what I said in the interview with @bethennyfrankel regarding Lala reaching out to me,’ she wrote. She also teased she would discuss the topic on her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast.

Months before her on-camera call, Kent expressed empathy for Leviss. She spoke out after watching Leviss break down in a confessional during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion.

“In the moment during the reunion, after I left, I felt dirty,” Kent told TMZ in June. “After watching last night when [Raquel] had finally had the breakdown — just as a human, because for me, it’s a reality TV show — I feel like we’re all, kind of, playing the same game, but when I watched that, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re maybe dealing with someone who maybe shouldn’t be on this type of platform.'”

