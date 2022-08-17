Lala Kent Reveals Reality Star Crush

Lala Kent took to Instagram to promote a product from her beauty line, Give Them Lala Beauty, on August 15, 2022, but fans were a lot more interested in her caption discussing a past reality star crush.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star posted a close-up photo of herself and wrote in the caption, “I took a break from watching Jersey Shore to put a face on. Back in the day I woulda taken Pauly D to the smush room.”

She got a lot of reactions from fans, many of whom agreed with her crush on Pauly D, whose full name is Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr. Here is Kent’s post:

Many Fans Reacted to Kent’s Caption, With Some Saying They Wanted to See That Couple

Many fans reacted in the comments on Kent’s Instagram post not on her look or her makeup line but on her caption, with one person writing, “I second the Pauly D sentiment.” Another person wrote, “You and me both.. I love a Paula D this time a Year!” Someone else simply said, “Yesssz Pauly D !!!”

Someone else commented, “Back in the day?? Like you wouldn’t today?” That was a common sentiment, with someone else writing, “Back in the Day? U would do it today lol.” Someone else wrote, “You still would!!!!” One person simply wrote, “Pauly D.. omg” with the facepalm emoji. One person said, “It’s Vinny for me.”

Many people commented by tagging DJ Pauly D, including one who said, “@djpaulyd hit her up!” Another wrote, “Surprised he didn’t get at you yet actually.” One person commented, “I bet you are so glad you didn’t.” Someone wrote, “That’s a couple I’d pay to see.” One person’s comment read, “Jersey Shore? Wow such sophisticated stuff.” Another just told Kent, “Shooters shoot.”

However, fans that want to see Kent and Pauly D together may have to shelve that wish because although Kent is single, Pauly D is still in a relationship with model Nikki Hall from “Double Shot at Love.”

Kent Has Shared That She Wants to Take Some Time Before Jumping Back Into a Relationship Following Her Split From Randall Emmett

Kent has taken some time after her split from her fiance Randall Emmett in October 2021. The single mother of one has been open in the past few months about wanting to focus on building her brand and being a mother to Ocean. She opened up in the spring of 2022 about starting to date again but at the time she said she wasn’t sure that she wanted to be in a serious relationship again anytime soon.

In a March 2022 Amazon Live, Kent said, “The last date I went on was a group date, because that’s the only thing I’m comfortable with right now. He was fine, but the PI [private investigator] check didn’t come back so great. Haven’t been on a date since. I’ve been talking to people, but no dates.” She shared that she’s been sending potential dates to a private investigator to get more information about them before meeting them.

In July 2022, Kent told Us Weekly, “I have no desire to be in a relationship. I do feel very guarded. I think if someone, like, the perfect man could step into my atmosphere and I would still be like, ‘The timing is just not right.’” That hasn’t stopped the “Vanderpump Rules” star from having fun, though, as she shared on her podcast that she slid into the DMs of someone “really well known.”

