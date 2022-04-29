Lala Kent Dishes on DMing ‘a Really Well-Known Person’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent has been single following her breakup from her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. Since the October 2021 split, the reality television personality has been candid about her dating life. For instance, on an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” the 31-year-old revealed that she messaged a famous person on social media.

Lala Kent Spoke About Messaging a ‘Well-Known Person’

While recording the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent shared that she and her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Katie Maloney spent time together in Las Vegas for the opening of the restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris. According to the mother of one, she and Maloney were watching television at a bar and she took a liking to the person on the screen.

“There’s something on the television, I won’t say what it is and there was a fine looking man and Katie, tequila Katie said ‘you’re going to f***ing slide into his DMs right now, you’re going to f***ing do it.’ And I was like ‘no, I’m scared,’ I was like ‘I can’t be this b**** who slides into DMs,’” said Kent.

She then shared that she did end up messaging the individual and noted that “he’s a really well-known person.”

“We got a response and we’ve been bumping gums with one another and he’s cute,” stated the Bravo star.

She went on to say that she mentioned the unidentified person to one of the “Vanderpump Rules” producers.

“Producer man was like ‘and he responded?’ And he started blushing and he told me everything about him,” revealed Kent.

The “Give Them Lala” author clarified that she did not believe this will turn into a relationship.

“It’s not going anywhere, I already know, there’s certain people with certain jobs where I am like you know what? Like this is a deal breaker for me and I have to assume more times than not this job description entails certain things, it’s not going anywhere,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Discussed Her Dating Life

During an April 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Kent shared that she was interested in dating people between the ages of 28-years-old and 41-years-old.

“I’ll have fun younger than 28 but I’m not getting serious with younger than 28. Even that’s a little young and I never want to cancel anything out but I am afraid of large age gaps, I would like to keep it below 10 years,” stated Kent.

She also shared that she is not interested in rekindling a relationship with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star James Kennedy, who is currently dating Ally Lewber. Kent, who welcomed her daughter, Ocean, in March 2021, stated that she believes she is “ too much of a woman for James.”

“I’m in a zone where I have no time or tolerance and you know, he wants to go and have fun and enjoy his life and I want to do the same thing, but I certainly don’t think that James Kennedy wants to be a stepfather. That ain’t going to work,” stated the reality television personality.

In an April 2022 appearance on the “Tea with Publyssity” podcast, Kent shared that she was not ready to have a relationship. She explained that her daughter and friends keep her busy.

“Life as a mom is awesome, I love it, she’s my date every night. I have my little built-in best friend and if I have any extra time or energy, I just rather pour it into her or my existing friendships rather than take on a new person, I just I don’t have it in me right now,” stated the mother of one.

