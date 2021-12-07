Fans Wonder if Lala Kent Is the Reason James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Split

On the heels of confirmation that James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have ended their engagement, comes fan speculation that Kennedy and Lala Kent are going to get together — since they are both single at the same time for the first time in several years.

When Kent first stepped on the “Vanderpump Rules” scene, she and Kennedy hit it off straight away. They became really good friends, and they have spent a lot of time together over the years. Things were good, until they weren’t.

During season six, Kent wrote Kennedy off after he made comments about her then-boyfriend, Randall Emmett. “I have him blocked from my cellphone to all social media. You know you come for me, but when you come for my man, game over,” Kent told Us Weekly in 2018. The two have since buried the hatchet, and are back to being friends.

However, since they are both single, will these two jump on the opportunity to take their relationship to the next level? Some fans think so — and many hope not. At the same time, there are some fans who are finding themselves wondering if something already happened between Kennedy and Kent — and that’s why Kennedy and Leviss broke up. Of course, whatever happens will be fleshed out on the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, which filmed on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kennedy Said That He Is Loyal to Kent Following Her Split From Emmett

Kennedy made it quite clear that his loyalty lies with Kent in the wake of her split from fiance Randall Emmett.

“Well, look, Randall and I have come a long way and obviously my loyalty stands with Lala, no matter what,” James told host Andy Cohen on the October 19, 2021, episode of “Watch What Happens Live” (via E! News). “But, honestly I don’t know much. I just wish them the best. I don’t really like to dip deep into their business. You know what I mean?” Kennedy added.

The comments came on the heels of rumors that Emmett had been cheating on Kent for an unknown amount of time.

“I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what. What’s five years and some change versus what I would’ve been in,” Kent said on the December 1, 2021, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast.

“The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation. I got that pit and I got the f*** out. No questions asked. ‘Buh-bye,'” she said, before adding, “I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls. I decided on Oct. 20, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo, from that to ‘bRand new.'”

Some Fans Are Curious to Know if Kent & Kennedy Will Get Together & Others Wonder if They Already Have

While these “Pump Rules” breakups are still fairly fresh, fans are already wondering if Kent and Kennedy will explore a romantic relationship.

“If Lala and James get together I will vomit,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Kennedy and Leviss’ split.

“Ok, so what are the chances of James and Lala rebounding together now?” wrote another, to which a Redditor added, “My first thought [to be honest].. the timing is way too [suspect].”

“I was thinking the same thing maybe him and Lala had a thing,” someone else commented, suggesting that Kent was the reason that Kennedy and Leviss split.

“I think he cheated or got caught trying to hook up with Lala. I hope that doesn’t happen for Raquel’s sake, that will break her heart since she was so worried about it all this time,” a similar comment read.

