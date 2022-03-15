Lala Kent Reveals Her One ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Regret

While appearing on a podcast “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent revealed her one regret from the show.

Kent was a guest on the “Unwaxed” podcast with Sistine and Sophia Stallone on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, where she revealed the only thing she regrets doing while on the reality show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Kent Says She Regrets Body-Shaming on the Show ‘It Was so Against Everything That I Represent’





Play



Lala Kent Is Looking For Love | Episode 73 | Unwaxed Podcast March is doing the girls dirty and they're already starting out on the wrong foot. Sistine discusses why she’s feeling a little ~off~ lately, while Sophia is jetting off to DC for a flirty getaway weekend (will she finally tell us with who?!) Bust or Must: Season Two Euphoria debate. The girls also bring the… 2022-03-15T04:00:17Z

“There’s only one thing I’ve ever done on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ that I’m like, ‘damn it,'” Kent said on the podcast.

“And that was when I body-shamed Katie [Maloney],” she said. “It was so against everything that I represent, everything that my mom had taught me. Like it went against how I was raised. We don’t talk about how people look. When I did that, that was a low moment and I’ve done a lot of messed up things. That’s the only thing I look back and go ‘I wish I never would have done that.'”

When asked if she would ever let her daughter Ocean watch the show or read her book, Kent said yes.

“A lot of people asked me ‘Are you going to be embarrassed?’ like what you wrote in your book and it’s like, I want my kid to read these things,” she said on the podcast. “I want her to see that her mom has had to face a lot of different decisions, different circumstances versus how I handled them. I’m not perfect. I want her to know like, I’ve done my fair share of messed up things. I feel I’ve come out on top. You can trust me, you’re always safe.”

The Body-Shaming Took Place in 2016 When Lala Kent Said ‘I Can See That Everyone Here Has Not Been Working on Their Summer Body’ in Season 5 Premiere





Play



James Kennedy's Most James Kennedy Moments | Vanderpump Rules James Kennedy is known to get a bit loud and wild! ►► Subscribe for More: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: bravo.ly/Official ►► Watch Vanderpump Rules Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo! #PumpRules FOLLOW VANDERPUMP RULES ON SOCIAL Official Site: bravo.ly/VanderpumpRules Full Episodes & Clips: bravo.ly/VanderpumpRulesVideos Facebook: bravo.ly/VanderpumpRulesFacebook ABOUT VANDERPUMP RULES: After the successful debut of… 2020-05-05T21:00:00Z

The moment Kent is referring to came during the season 5 series premiere. The cast was attending an OK! Magazine party and Kent and James Kennedy verbally attacked Maloney, including making fun of her appearance.

“I can see that everyone here has not been working on their summer body,” Kent said on the show.

“Wait, are you pregnant?” Kennedy said to Maloney.

Maloney spoke about the moment and how it affected her afterward.

“I have a good drinking game: every time that James and Lala refer to me as fat, you take a shot ’cause you’ll be wasted,” Maloney told Bravotv.com ahead of the 2016 premiere. “Ever since my engagement party last year, [when] I continue to try to extend the olive branch and try to just be cool and cordial, I have just been done with it.”

At the time, Tom Schwartz, Maloney’s then-fiance, even spring into action.

“Tom Schwartz does not get riled up. He doesn’t have a flair for dramatics at all. But he picked up like a small like tea candle thing and hawked it at James,” she told BravoTV in 2016. “It wasn’t provoked. They had their own table to go to, but they made the decision to come our table and do that.”

Kennedy was eventually fired from SUR for his actions towards Katie. Both he and Kent apologized for the remarks in 2019.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Celebrates Ocean’s First Birthday With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast