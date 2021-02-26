Lala Kent Emotionally Reveals Difficult Pregnancy Struggles

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has entered her 34th week of pregnancy, but she isn’t holding back on her challenging journey. Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett are expecting their first baby together in the upcoming weeks. Kent shared in early September that she and Emmett were expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

Kent and Emmett created an Instagram account for their little one, called Give Them Lala Baby. Kent shared an update on her pregnancy journey via that account on Wednesday, February 24. “I’m overwhelmed by the excitement & joy of becoming a mom,” she wrote. “Since I found out I was pregnant at around 5 weeks, I found myself changing quickly.”

She continued, “At 6 weeks I started bleeding. I went to the emergency room, already knowing what they could tell me. They took me into a room for an ultra sound and I laid there quietly, I asked the nurse What was happening. She said she wasn’t allowed to say. That only the doctor could tell me. I started to sob and gently asked how I was supposed to know what was going on.”

Kent’s nurse then informed her of the latest. “She stayed silent, and then turned up the monitor where, for the first time, I heard the pitter patter of my baby’s heartbeat,” she wrote. “‘Your baby is still there.’ From that point on I was nervous. For the next 3 weeks I would continue to randomly bleed and each time I would call my OB and be beside myself. Although bleeding during pregnancy isn’t normal, it is common. My bleeding was the result of a clot. I was put on bed rest until it was gone.”

Kent Opened Up About Her New Due Date

The 31-year-old entrepreneur continued sharing her story on the next Instagram Story slide. She wrote, “Soon, my 20 week appointment would roll around and it would not go perfectly, like we all hope each and every appointment will go. They let me know how concerned they were about her growth and wanted to see me in 2 weeks.”

Kent revealed that her pregnancy made her extremely emotional, writing, “For those 2 weeks I shoved my face, sobbed, and shoved my face. The next appointment there was growth; not much, but some. After a few weeks my doctors concluded that this was a placenta problem, not a kid problem. Although we never want any problem, this was a relief.”

The soon-to-be mom then updated her new pregnancy timeline; her original was in April. “Now, here we are at 34 weeks,” she wrote. “My placenta is measuring more mature; 40 weeks, meaning it’s full term & could stop giving my baby girl what she needs- before that happens they want her out of the belly. I am now going to appointments 2 days a week- they continue to monitor her heartbeat and her growth. When they notice her growth start to slow is when they will make the call to take her out. This could be anywhere from 35-37 weeks. Yes, in 1 to 3 weeks I could be delivering my angel… and all I keep praying for is she comes out healthy. That is all I think about every day, all day.”

Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Faced Pregnancy Difficulties

Kent isn’t the only one of her close friends to have faced challenging times during pregnancy. Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark welcomed their baby girl, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark in early January. But before she gave birth, Schroeder emotionally revealed how she was dealing with her pregnancy towards the end of her journey.

The 32-year-old reality star wrote in late December, “Real talk- pregnancy is hard. I don’t feel like myself. I don’t feel attractive. I feel like I’m only good for making a baby.”

She continued writing, “I feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it’s painful to move around And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane. I’ve received lots of dm’s from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I’m pregnant.”

Schroeder added that she’s thankful to be a mother, but nothing is perfect. “I’ve never been more thankful for anything,” she wrote. “Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it. Why is there so much pressure on pregnant women to be super heroes? Can we stop that now?”

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Hints at Her Baby’s Name