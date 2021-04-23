Lala Kent Reveals Why She Stopped Talking to Scheana Shay

Lala Kent opened up about her feud with Scheana Shay. The Vanderpump Rules star sat down with her ex-boss Lisa Vanderpump for brunch on Overserved, where she dished on her falling out with her former friend.

Kent, who was nearly six months pregnant with her daughter Ocean when she filmed the episode, first told Vanderpump and fellow guest Anna Camp that she was behind on her baby planning. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder joked that her baby would have a “drawer” instead of a full nursery and noted that fellow expectant moms Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright already had their nurseries set up. Kent added that pregnancy had “softened up” Schroeder and that was with her the first time she felt her baby move.

When Vanderpump asked Kent if she had seen fellow mom-to-be Scheana, the reality star changed her tone. “Who?” Kent said. ‘I don’t recall.”

After LVP asked if she was no longer friendly with Shay, Kent explained their rift.

“What triggered it was I didn’t invite her to my gender reveal,” she said. “And when she started turning my gender reveal into a platform for her low-level podcast. Just like, don’t make my gender reveal about you.”

Kent added that she sent Shay a “long like ‘this is how I feel about you’ text” after the incident.

“I said ‘Please do not respond. This is the last moment you are ever going to get from me,” she revealed.

Vanderpump chimed in to say she has seen this “hard-case Lala before” and knows she means it.

Scheana Shay Opened Up About Her Falling Out With Lala Kent Last Fall

Shay has talked about her rift with Kent. On an episode of her Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast last September, she explained to her listeners why she wasn’t at Kent’s skydiver-themed gender reveal. “We weren’t invited,” she said.

Shay’s boyfriend Brock Davies explained that COVID-19 came into play and that they didn’t normally hang out with Kent’s group of friends so they “didn’t make” the list. But Shay took the lack of an invite very personally.

She said the diss “states pretty clear where our friendship stands” and she called Kent out for not being there when she suffered a miscarriage last summer. Shay revealed that when she called Kent and begged her to come over because she was having a panic attack, Kent declined and instead went out to dinner with actress Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

“I needed her and she wasn’t there because she had dinner with celebrities. Let’s be real,” Shay said.

Scheana Said She Will Never Be Friends With Lala Again

Shay, who is due to give birth to her own baby girl in April, later revealed that she unfollowed Kent on social media due to their ongoing problems with one another.

Last fall, Shay opened up about her feud with Kent while speaking on the No Filter With Zack Peter podcast. “I never see a friendship with her again,” she said, per Us Weekly. “And I am completely fine with that.”

She revealed that her friendship with Kent had been “forced” for three years.

“Every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but, it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her!” Shay said. “And then she does it again. …And I’m, like, I haven’t wanted this friendship to continue for years. And at this point, I’m done. I’m checked out. I don’t have room for that type of fakeness in my life anymore.”

She also didn’t invite Kent to her baby shower, which included other Vanderpump Rules females Cartwright, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Raquel Leviss, and Charli Burnett.

