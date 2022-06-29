Fans Compare ‘Ridiculous’ Lala Kent to Lisa Rinna

Lala Kent is being ripped online after she shared a few videos while getting laser hair removal.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star took to her Instagram Stories while receiving a treatment to get herself “summer ready.” As the laser was being used, Kent made faces to imply that there was some pain involved. Someone grabbed screenshots of the videos and posted them on Reddit where social media users discussed Kent’s looks — especially her lips.

“The Lisa Rinna of it all,” someone titled the thread. A short while later, comments about Kent’s pout started pouring in.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Think That Kent Has Overdone Her Lips

On the January 13, 2022, episode of the “Juicy Scoop” podcast, Kent opened up to host Heather McDonald about getting injections. During the interview, she admitted to overdoing it at one point in her life.

“I was freshly injected. Oh my god, I was such a vibe — loved every part of my face. But this season is the one that everyone is telling me, ‘you look really great,’ which is great to hear. It’s because I haven’t been injected since before we started filming season 8,” Kent said.

“There have been times that I’ve overdone my face. I was getting Botox in the forehead, but not above the brows anymore because I already have a high arch. I got filler in the cheeks, jaw and chin. Then, I would get a little lip injection,” she continued.

While Kent may have been taking a break from injections, she is back to adding filler to her lips.

“The lips are so unattractive. She also purses her lips all the time in this really weird way, idk if it’s on purpose or what but (vomit emoji),” one person wrote.

“I can’t help but laugh! She looks f****** ridiculous. She used to be beautiful. She’s officially ruined herself. Tsk tsk,” someone else added.

“She can’t close her lips,” a third comment read.

“This just looks swollen and painful,” a fourth Redditor said.

“There is just altogether TOO MUCH lips,” read another comment.

Kent Has Been Changing Her Look Since Her Split From Randall Emmett

LALA KENT IS BACK BEHIND THE VELVET ROPE to CHAT WITH DAVID YONTEF!!! #lalakent #vanderpumpvalley #vanderpumprules #lvp #stassischroeder #jaxtaylor FULL INTERVIEW ON: APPLE: apple.co/3BN0z7j SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3dGB3Wt Watch Video Clips at: bit.ly/2XB2xrV spoti.fi/3dGB3Wt Lala Kent steps back Behind The Rope in celebration of her recently released Paperback Version of “Give Them Lala”! In true Lala fashion, nothing is off the table. Lala opens up about her very public breakup which everyone… 2022-04-18T10:00:09Z

Kent and her ex-fiance broke off their relationship in October 2021. Since then, Kent has been spending some money on herself, partaking in self-care, and even going under the knife.

During a chat with David Yontef on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast in April 2022, Kent shared that she had made an appointment to get her boobs done.

After the procedure, Kent took to her Instagram feed to share a video from the recovery room. Fans were quick to notice that Kent had her head wrapped in the post — which she explained in the caption.

“We all got so caught up on boobie talk, we neglected to mention my sweet left ear being pinned back,” she captioned the post. Kent had her left ear pinned because it always stuck out from her head and made her insecure.

“Oh my gosh, she used to be tilted out. Now she’s all tucked back, all cute, looking like a little supermodel,” Kent said during an Amazon Live on June 7, 2022.

