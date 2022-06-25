Lala Kent Ripped by Fans Who Said She ‘Destroyed’ Her Face

Lala Kent recently took to her Instagram Stories to share an ad promoting a skincare brand but the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s visible lip injection bruises were what got fans talking about the video.

In the clip, Kent shared her impressions of the skincare brand Tula, telling followers about her routine involving their serum and their SPF and the importance of switching up a routine if their skin required it.

However, a thread on Reddit titled, “It’s the visible lip injection bruises for me. People actually take beauty advice from her?” picked up a lot of steam from fans who were shocked at the Bravolebrity’s appearance. Here is the video:

Redditors Slammed Kent & Said She Looked ‘Scary’ Now & ‘Ruined Her Face’

The Reddit thread showing screengrabs of Kent’s Instagram Story picked up over 150 comments from people reacting to Kent’s appearance in the video. “She really has rubberized her face,” one person wrote. “She used to be so naturally striking. Oh well, she must like it.” Another said, “She was so beautiful her first season on VPR!! Lip injections are NOT for everyone!!!!”

A few people commented on her eyebrows, with one person writing, “Those eye brows, I’m tappin out.” Another said, “Yeah, they are not a goal for eyebrows.” Someone said, “She has Spock brow now from bad botox.” Another wrote, “Has she done something to hollow out her eye area ? She really used to be beautiful. This just makes me sad.” One Redditor said, “I think it’s because of the extremely brow lift.”

One person said they thought she had a blepharoplasty, writing, “Paired with the extreme Botox, she just looks scary.” Another wrote, “Her eyes always gross me out for some reason.” Someone said, “Ooof those eyebrows are so bad. She was so beautiful.” One person added, “her eyebrows are gonna touch her hairline by next year.”

A few people were confused by Kent promoting Tula’s products given that she has her own skincare line. “It’s weird to me when someone has their own line of something but then promotes their competition. Basically this tells me that Tula is paying her more than she makes from her own skin care brand,” someone said, “Wait doesn’t she have her own skincare brand?? Why is she promoting another brand LMAO,” one person wrote. Someone said, “Companies actually ask her to promote them lol.”

One person wrote, “The second photo is really terrifying. She had such a naturally beautiful face and has ruined it.” Another blasted Kent, “She has destroyed her face. And I hate saying that because I’ve also done lip injections yearly… but what the f*** is going on here.” Another wrote, “What look is she even going for here?! Scary karen vibes here lol.”

Kent Has Been Open About the Surgeries & Cosmetic Work She’s Had

Kent was very open about going under the knife recently, revealing at the end of May that she got breast implants as well as her left ear “pinned back.” She posted that she was “really happy” with the procedure.

On June 22, Kent shared that she got a bit more cosmetic work done to get her face “camera ready.” She posted on Instagram, “Y’all know when I get something done I’m completely transparent about it. I got a little Botox, filler on the right side of my jaw area to make it more symmetrical with my left side, &… LIPS! I can’t wait to show y’all!”

