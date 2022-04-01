Lala Kent’s Scary Experience With Bruce Willis Denied by Randall Emmett

On March 30, 2022, Bruce Willis‘ family announced that the actor would be stepping away from his career due to his health.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” read a statement shared by his family members on their respective Instagram accounts.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” the caption continued.

Aphasia is defined as a “condition that affects your ability to communicate,” according to the Mayo Clinic. While it’s unclear what may have caused Willis’ diagnosis, aphasia is usually brought on by a stroke, head injury, or a brain tumor. It affects a person’s ability to speak and understand speech, which could prohibit someone from speaking lines in a film, for example.

Following the news, the Los Angeles Times published an article about Willis, and quoted “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, who worked with Willis on the set of “Hard Kill” in 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Recalled a Scary Time on Set When Willis Fired a Prop Gun Without Warning

While working on “Hard Kill,” Kent said that she witnessed Willis’ health decline on set. She told the Los Angeles Times that there was a scene in which Willis did not say his line, causing her to miss a cue to duck when he fired off the weapon.

“Because my back was to him, I wasn’t aware of what was happening behind me. But the first time, it was like, ‘No big deal, let’s reset,'” Kent recalled. Although she wasn’t hurt, a crew member told the LA Times that she was “shaken.”

Thankfully, no one was injured on the set, and all safety protocols were in place.

“We always made sure no one was in the line of fire when he was handling guns,” a crew member told the LA Times.

Kent Didn’t Post About Willis, but Her Ex-Fiance Randall Emmett Did

Shortly after the news about Willis essentially retiring from his acting career was posted online, Kent’s ex-fiance Randall Emmett posted about him on social media.

“Bruce and I have worked on over 20 films together. He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an incredible father, and a close friend. I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be a part of my family,” Emmett captioned a photo of him and Willis on set.

The LA Times reached out to Emmett for comment on Willis’ health, but Emmett declined. He did, however, claim that Willis did not fire a gun prematurely — and the film’s armorer also denied Kent’s recollection.

