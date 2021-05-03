Lala Kent Shares the Scariest Part of Motherhood

Lala Kent has revealed the “scariest” part of being a new mom. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who gave birth to her first baby, a daughter named Ocean Kent Emmett, in March, shared a photo to Instagram as she took on one of a new parent’s most treacherous tasks.

In the pic shared with her 1.6 million followers, Lala was crouched down as she diligently attempted to clip baby Ocean’s fingernails. The sleeping baby appeared unbothered as her mama carefully used pink clippers on her tiny fingers.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder captioned the pic with, “The scariest part of motherhood.”

Lala’s Post Received Feedback & Advice From Fans & A Fellow ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum

In response to Lala’s post, hundreds of fans were in agreement that nail clipping is one of the trickiest jobs for a new parent. Jax Taylor, who recently welcomed his first son with wife Brittany Cartwright, replied to Lala’s post to reveal that he can’t do the nail clipping job himself — or be anywhere near it.

“So scary…. I can’t even be in the room @lalakent,” he wrote.

Fellow Bravo star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi also weighed in to admit that she passed the job off to someone else.

“I couldn’t do it until recently,” the “Shahs of Sunset” star wrote. “I would just ask the nanny to do it lol. I have never been so scared in my life to do something.”

Others warned Lala that scarier things are yet to come.

“The scariest part is when they don’t sleep through it anymore lol,” one fan wrote.

“Wait until she starts driving! Now that’s scary!!!” another added.

And others offered advice to buy an automatic nail file, manicure scissors, or even suggested that Lala should bite baby Ocean’s nails off herself!

Lala Kent Recently Got Emotional Following a Breastfeeding Scare

Lala has had some other “scares” as she navigates her first months of motherhood. She initially posted about her initial hesitations about breastfeeding. The former SUR hostess recently shared a story of a breastfeeding mishap after she ate vegan foods that bothered her baby. In a post shared on her Instagram story in April, Lala described what was one of her “hardest days” with Ocean. In the post, Lala revealed that she was aware that certain foods could “mess with“ her baby’s tummy, but didn’t think of the consequences when she had a vegan lunch of beans and cauliflower and then went to nurse her daughter.

“I’m sure you’re all thinking ‘you’re an idiot, those foods give grown people gasses!…” Lala wrote “Ocean screamed, cried and fussed, from morning until night. I clued in after my second feed, & switched from the boob to a bottle with saved milk.”

Lala added that she “sobbed” over the incident and that baby Ocean didn’t feel better until later that night. “I felt so terrible that I did that to my sweet girl,” she wrote.

A more recent photo shared by Randall Emmett showed Lala triumphantly mastering the breastfeeding game with Ocean.

