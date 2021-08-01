Lala Kent Dishes on Scheana Shay Friendship & Their BFF Daughters

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are now “Vanderpump Rules” besties, and as a bonus, their newborn daughters are also BFFs.

The formerly estranged Bravo stars both welcomed baby girls earlier this year — Kent is mom to daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, who was born in March, while Shay gave birth to daughter Summer Moon Davies in April — and the new moms have now bonded in a special way.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kent admitted she would have never have gotten through filming the ninth season of “Vanderpump Rules” without Shay. The franchise’s other new moms, Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright, are no longer part of the Bravo reality show following last year’s cast shakeup, so Kent found herself gravitating toward Shay while on set.

“I don’t know how I would have done if I didn’t have Scheana, who was understanding all of those moments of like, ‘We have to go film tonight, but I really just want to be with my kid, I haven’t seen her all day,'” Kent revealed. “So she understood that and it was nice to have that person to bond with over being a mom, and a new mom at that.”

She also expressed regret over her past estrangement from her co-star.

“When Scheana and I don’t connect, it feels very unnatural,” Kent revealed.

Kent & Shay’s Daughters Are Besties

Kent told the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast that she and Shay have “a completely new bond that we’ve formed” while filming because they are the only new moms on the show.

“It’s hard to leave your baby behind,” she said. “Our babies are only legally allowed to be in front of those cameras for 20 minutes. And then we have to pass them off. And it’s very hard and we shed a lot of tears.”

Kent also predicted that the newborns will steal the show this season, despite their limited screen time.

“Ocean and Summer Moon are big, big stars,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder joked in a separate chat with Us Weekly. “They are just the biggest stars of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ now.”

In the new Us interview, Kent also teased the babies’ instant friendship.

“I don’t want to spoil anything for viewers — again, we’re a resilient group — but it makes me happy to see Summer Moon and Ocean together,” she said.

She added that the babies are “the cutest little friends.”

On Instagram, both Kent and Shay also shared a photo of the babies laying side by side on a blanket to confirm that the newborns are indeed #BFFs.

Kent Also Helped With Shay’s Surprise Engagement

While their babies brought them together, it was Shay’s miscarriage last year that tore the two friends apart. After Shay accused Kent of not being there for her after she suffered a miscarriage, the women had a war of words in the media. One year later, they are so close that Kent even helped Shay’s fiancé Brock Davies pull off the perfect proposal.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Kent was “a huge support system” for the newly engaged couple and was there “throughout the planning process” ahead of Davies’ proposal. She even went with Davies to check out proposal venues.

“Lala and Scheana’s friendship has really come full circle and it’s better now than ever,” the insider dished. “They’re both in such a different place at this point compared to where they were last year when they were arguing. They had a big fallout but ultimately the fact that they’re both moms now brought them back together and made them have a new perspective on life. The negativity isn’t something they want any part of at this point.”

