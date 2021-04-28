Lala Kent Reacts to the Birth of Scheana Shay’s Baby

Lala Kent posted a message to Scheana Shay following the birth of her baby girl, Summer Moon Honey Davies. The “Vanderpump Rules” veteran gave birth to her first child weeks after Lala also welcomed a daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett.

Scheana experienced a rare preeclampsia complication following her daughter’s birth and revealed she is still in the hospital. Her birth announcement post scored comments from many of her “Vanderpump Rules” costars, including fellow new mom Brittany Cartwright, who wrote, “Congratulations, love you so much!! She’s beautiful.”

“Congratulations beauty! she’s beautiful like her momma,” added Kristen Doute.

Even Lisa Vanderpump chimed in with, “Soo sweet…”

In the comments section to Scheana’s Instagram post about Summer’s birth, Lala Kent also posted reaction to the news.

“Congratulations, mama. She is beautiful,” Lala wrote to Scheana.

Lala’s Comment Came as a Surprise to Some ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Following Her Recent Feud With Scheana

In response to Lala’s sweet comment, some followers questioned her remarks about Scheana on last week’s episode of Lisa Vanderpump’s reality show “Overserved.”

“Ah, weren’t you just talking badly about her on LV show?” one fan asked Lala.

But others praised the Bravo star for putting any drama she has with Scheana behind her.

“If he has decided to put that behind her and give her well wishes so be it,” one fan noted. “She just had a beautiful baby. That’s everything!”

“[Lala Kent] you both made such beautiful baby girls!“ another fan wrote. “Cannot wait to see you back for season 9! Much love.”

While it would seem that babies Summer and Ocean are destined to become besties, their famous mamas were involved in a feud during their pregnancies. Lala opened up about the rift on “Overserved,” telling Lisa Vanderpump that what triggered the falling out was that she didn’t invite Scheana to her gender reveal last fall.

“And when she started turning my gender reveal into a platform for her low-level podcast,” Lala explained. “Just like, don’t make my gender reveal about you.”

She added that she sent Scheana a “long ‘this is how I feel about you’ text,” and told her, “‘Please do not respond. This is the last moment you are ever going to get from me.”

Scheana Once Hinted That the Babies Could Bring the Former Friends Back Together

Scheana has also been vocal about her falling out with Lala, as well as her rift with former costar Stassi Schroeder. In a podcast interview, she revealed that she never sees a friendship with Lala again.

“And I am completely fine with that,” she said, per Us Weekly.

But despite her differences with Lala, Scheana added that “you never know” what could happen once the “Vanderpump Rules” costars all became moms.

“So many kids are about to come into this world and that can bring people close again too so we’ll just have to stay tuned and see,” she teased.

Incidentally, last month Scheana reacted to the birth of Lala’s baby Ocean by posting series of heart emoji on the Lala’s Instagram announcement.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also replied to Kent’s fiance Randall Emmett’s Instagram post with a message: “Ohhhhhh so happy for you guys!!! Congrats daddy!!!”

