Lala Kent Reveals Her ‘Nonexistent’ Relationship With a Vanderpump Rules Costar

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is speaking out about her relationship with fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay. Kent appeared on a holiday episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she addressed her friendship with Shay on December 22.

The costars ended on good terms after season 8, but things quickly took a turn after filming wrapped up. When asked about her friendship with Shay, Kent responded, “It’s pretty much nonexistent.”

Kent and Shay are two of the few cast members who would return to a new season of Vanderpump Rules. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright have all either been fired or decided to leave the Bravo series. The remaining cast members would be Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Max Boyens, Dayna Kathan, Danica Dow, Charli Burnett, and Brett Caprioni.

Kent & Shay Had a Falling Out After Filming

As many Vanderpump Rules fans know, the cast grew up this summer, with many of the leading ladies getting pregnant. Kent, Shay, Schroeder, and Cartwright are all expecting babies. Kent – like many of the other ladies – decided to have a gender reveal party.

Kent threw the party in late September, and she and husband Randall Emmett are having a baby girl. Many of the Vanderpump Rules cast members – including Jax Taylor who shared the news on social media – were invited, but Shay and her boyfriend Brock Davies didn’t make the guest list.

“We weren’t invited,” Shay said on her Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast shortly after the party. “There’s a priority list. That’s the best thing about pandemic, there’s a priority list. You go, ‘OK, here’s our list of people who should come.’ And we just didn’t fall on that list.”

Shay – who’s nearly six months pregnant – revealed that prior to her current pregnancy, she suffered a miscarriage. “So obviously, [it was] just devastating,” Shay shared on her Scheananigans podcast in June. “We were so excited. To be excited for a few weeks and then it’s gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process.”

When it came to her friends’ support, Shay opened up about the lack of support she felt. She added that she felt Kent failed to support her and hung out with celebrities at dinner that night, instead of consoling her.

“I was screaming at the top of my lungs,” Shay explained on her Scheananigans podcast in September. “I was devastated. [Lala] was just like, ‘I don’t like that, I don’t like that.’ And I was like ‘Yeah I don’t like that either and I don’t like being alone so can you please come over?’ And she was just like, ‘Well, um I’m going to dinner.’”

Kent Didn’t Appreciate Shay’s Handling of the Situation

After Shay went on her podcast and spilled her thoughts about their friendship, Kent decided that her words were cruel enough to end their friendship. Kent took to her Instagram story shortly after the podcast episode aired to spill her thoughts.

“Anybody wondering my thoughts on Scheana ‘dragging’ me,” she wrote in an Instagram story, per HollywoodLife. “1. I’m not trippin too hard. In her mind that’s how it happened. She would rather focus on me ‘not being there for her’ than the fact her man said he was working, turned his phone off and went golfing that day. Weird how that was just glazed over. This is why her relationships are always a trainwreck that make epic TV. She makes reality TV gold.”

Kent added, “She has an idea of how everyone should react in certain situations. We usually always fail and she is left disappointed. This is why she has a new best friend every day. We can’t keep up.”

As for Shay’s claims towards her miscarriage, Kent stated that she didn’t know Shay wanted comfort in that moment.“When she told me she was really upset at Brock and just wanted to go to bed, I didn’t know that meant ‘Come over right now,” she wrote, per Hollywood Life. “I can’t believe I just gave that much time to this s*** when we aren’t even filming and I’m not getting paid. Smh.”

