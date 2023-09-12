VPR Star Teases She Was at a Crossroads in Season 11: ‘What is Wrong With Me?’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent opened up about filming the show’s 11th season, which wrapped production in September 2023. In the September 6 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” she explained she “notic[ed] like a shift in how [she] feel[s]” about what she prioritizes in her life. She stated that she has been focusing on “building an empire” and taking the steps to expand her family, rather than going out. The mother of one explained that she will not participate in certain situations that do not serve her goals. Kent also stated that she felt there was something “wrong” with her throughout season 11.

“I felt this way, even, like, when we started filming, I was like, ‘What is wrong with me?’ I was just feeling funky,” said Kent.

She stated that the feeling continued throughout the production of the show’s 11th season. She also teased that fans will “see a different side of [her] that [she] didn’t even know existed” in the upcoming episodes of “Vanderpump Rules.” She also suggested that she made some changes to her life during the show’s production.

“I was dealing with so much over the past year and half, two years,” said Kent. “And then you start thinking about, ‘Okay, what do I want my life to look like? If we keep heading down this road, are we going to end up in a place that we can’t get out of?’ Now that’s freaking terrifying, right? That’s the crossroads.”

The 33-year-old then compared the situation to when she decided to get sober in 2018.

“It’s kind of similar, in a less intense way, but similar to when I woke up and said I’m going to be sober. It was like, ‘Okay, we’re there. If we choose the other route, we’re kind of f*****,'” stated the Bravo personality.

She also referenced that season 11 will focus on the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair.

“That’s the stage that I’m in — the dust settling stage,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Spoke About the Drama in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

During a September 7 Amazon Live, Kent revealed that season 11 will not have the same amount of drama as it did in season 10. As viewers are aware, Ariana Madix discovered that Sandoval had a months-long affair with Leviss while they were still in a relationship during season 10.

“If that happened again for season 11, you then know this is a scripted show, because things like that just don’t happen,” asserted the “Give Them Lala” author.

Kent stated that while season 11 is less explosive than season 10, she believes “it’s going to be great.” The Bravo star also teased she had some difficulty filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“When you are filming you kind of know the drill, you know the story, and then all of the sudden, you are filming season 11 and you are like, ‘What’s going on?'” said Kent. “Like life — you can not make these things up.”

Raquel Leviss Stated That Lala Kent Reached Out to Her After Her Cheating Scandal

Leviss revealed she would not be returning to “Vanderpump Rules” after her cheating scandal while recording an August 2023 three-part episode of former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, “Just B With Bethenny Frankel.” According to Leviss, Kent wanted her to come back to the series. The 29-year-old also stated that the “Give Them Lala” author reached out to her via social media after the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, which was filmed in March 2023.

“Lala has reached out to me on Instagram, saying that she’s willing to lend an ear. I don’t know. I just don’t trust that person,” said Leviss.

While recording the August 2023 episode of “Give Them Lala,” Kent addressed some of Leviss’ comments on Frankel’s podcast. She shared that she does believe Leviss should have remained on the “Vanderpump Rules” cast.

“She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised,” said Kent.