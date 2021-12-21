Lala Kent Talks Plans For More Kids Without ‘Another Baby Daddy’

Lala Kent is not holding back.

During a Dec. 21 appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that she wants to have more kids following her recent split with Randall Emmett–but she isn’t looking for another “baby daddy.”

“I do [want more kids],” Kent explained during the episode. “I think I’ll start depending on what my life looks like this year. I don’t want another baby daddy, so that we know.” Kent also added during the appearance that she was going to start “figuring out options” in planning to have another child.

In March 2021, Kent welcomed her daughter Ocean Kent Emmett with her ex-fiancé, Emmett.

“I have never been this excited for anything in my entire life,” Kent told People shortly before she gave birth. “There are things in life that I can picture, though giving birth and meeting my daughter is something I can’t. I have heard that this moment is unlike anything else. To think about that day coming excites me more than I can explain.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Kent Is Loving Motherhood so Far

So far, Kent seems to be loving being a mom to her nine-month-old daughter. During a May 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kent gushed over Emmett, explaining why exactly she loved motherhood so much.

“I think it’s nothing like I thought it would be because it’s even more incredible,” Kent told the outlet at the time. “I’ve become a cheeseball, and I hate that and I love it at the same time. When Ocean was born, it was the best day of my entire life.”

Kent continued, “I’m strong in a way that I really didn’t think that I was. I used to see moms and be like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute. They’re a mom…’ and now I have a different respect for them. And I can’t believe that I embody the things that moms are supposed to. You just kind of sink into it. And I didn’t think that I had that in me.”

Kent Is Staying Strong for Her Baby Post-Breakup

Even though Kent seems to be going through a rough time following her split from Emmett, she is staying strong for her baby girl. Kent and Emmett split in October 2021 when he sparked cheating rumors after being photographed alongside two girls in Nashville, Tenn.

“I take it one minute at a time because a 7-month-old can’t sit around and wait for you to get over s***” Kent said about the breakup during a Nov. 10 episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala. “You better keep your f******* head up and do your thing. So that’s what I do.”

Kent continued at the time, “You have to be grateful for every experience because what I’ve been through in my life, which people have been through much crazier and traumatic things than I have been through, those people inspire me, who deal with things with grace and they come out on top even with the hand they were dealt.”

