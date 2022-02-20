Lala Kent Reveals Big Career Plans for 2022

Fresh off her split from Randall Emmett, Lala Kent is on her own and she’s not looking back. The “Vanderpump Rules” star is looking to continue building her “Give Them Lala” brand, and she’s ready to take on the world.

On the February 7, 2022, episode of the Trading Secrets podcast, Lala sat down with “Bachelorette” star Jason Tartick for a chat about all things finances. During the interview, the newly-single mom-of-one opened up about her personal financial situation and how she’s coping now that she’s totally dependent on herself.

“The second that I started getting big checks coming in, I hired a top business manager who keeps my ducks in a row,” Lala said. “He makes sure that I’m investing in the stock market, he makes sure that I’m putting money away for retirement every month,” she added.

Lala explained that she’s always been smart about money, and that she has been building a back-up plan in case VPR end. While that has nothing to do with Randall, it shows that she’s going to be okay on her own without the financial help from a partner.

Although the VPR cast is very much in limbo at the present time since Bravo has not renewed the show for another season, Lala is moving forward with her side projects — and she has big plans for 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Is Writing Another Book

Lala didn’t have immediate success with her first book, “Give Them Lala,” which was released on May 4, 2021, and she was disappointed not to be named a New York Times bestselling author when the biography was first released. However, the book ended up doing more than okay, and Lala was named a National Bestselling author, according to Bravo.

“In her debut collection of essays, Lala shares how you, too, can embrace the best version of yourself and never feel guilty for deserving more. As she leads us on her bumpy journey from suburban boredom to Hollywood glamour, she’ll explain how women can—and should—feel just as free as men when it comes to sex, how sobriety saved her life and relationship, and how we should treasure every day we have with those we love,” reads a snippet from the publisher’s description of Lala’s debut book.

On February 8, 2022, Lala shared some exciting news during an Amazon Live. “I am writing another book. I’m super excited about the new book. Every single day more comes into my mind that I’m like, ‘let’s talk about it!'” she said.

Although Lala hasn’t shared what she’s going to include in her second book, it is going to be another read about her life.

Lala Is Still Building Her Cosmetics & Skin Care Line

One of the things that seemed to help Lala get over her split from Randall was work. Not only does she star on a reality television show, but she has her own podcast, and a growing cosmetics and skin care line.

“The Give Them Lala brand is something I’m so proud of and passionate about. We sell on social media, so in order for me to continue to build the brand, I can’t sit around and wallow in emotion. I have to get on with my day,” she told Page Six in December 2021.

“I’m just ready to move on and take on the world. I want to take it over,” she added.

READ NEXT: Former Basketball Player Linked to Lala Kent After She Denies ‘Superman’ Is Josh Stroh