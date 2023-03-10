Lala Kent Says ‘Security Will Definitely Be Amped Up’ at the Season 10 Reunion

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix broke up with her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Tom Sandoval, after discovering he was unfaithful in their relationship. According to TMZ, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer had an affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

Since the news of the affair broke, a majority of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast has publicly shared their disapproval of Sandoval and Leviss. For instance, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent discussed the situation with their former castmate Kristen Doute on the March 10 episode of Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” While recording the podcast episode, Kent brought up filming the upcoming season 10 reunion special. She noted that there will be more security present because of the circumstances.

“Security will definitely be amped up at the reunion,” stated the “Give Them Lala” author.

Shay made similar comments, stating, “Like we need to have cages. Everyone needs their own personal bodyguard.”

Kent also shared she believed it will be a difficult reunion to film.

“I think this will be one of the hardest reunions we’ve ever done because to be able to focus on this season because we have to kind of go back into real time and how you felt about certain people, it’s going to be hard,” explained the “4 U” singer.

Lala Kent Shared She Does Not Intend to Get Physical at the Season 10 Reunion

Kent also spoke about the season 10 reunion on the March 8 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She shared that she does not intend to physically fight her castmates at the upcoming reunion.

“I’m not a physical person just because I’m not trying to catch a case and there’s something about putting my hands on someone that feels ick. So that’s not going to be me, but I’ve never been a physical person and that’s why I talk the way I do,” stated the mother of one.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star clarified that she does not know “how the rest of the cast is going to be” during the production of the season 10 reunion.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of security for sure,” said Kent.

Raquel Leviss Alleged Scheana Shay Got Violent With Her

TMZ reported that Leviss alleged that Shay, who is close friends with Madix, became violent upon finding out about her involvement with Sandoval. According to the publication, the model “was granted a restraining order against Scheana” on March 8 after she claimed that the “Good As Gold” singer “punch[ed] her in the head.” Neama Rahmani, Shay’s lawyer, denied Leviss’ claims and asserted in a statement that “[t]his case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her.”

“Scheana never punched Rachel [Raquel], period,” stated the attorney.

Raquel Leviss Addressed Her Involvement With Tom Sandoval on Instagram

Leviss addressed her situation with Sandoval in two separate Instagram posts. In the first upload, posted on March 8, the 28-year-old apologized to Madix, her friends, and “Vanderpump Rules” viewers “for [her] actions and [her] choices.” She claimed that she “deeply regret[s] hurting Ariana” and shared that she has been receiving counseling. The reality television personality also asserted that she has been affected by the negative reactions she has received from fans.

“Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions, I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated,” wrote Leviss.