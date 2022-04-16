VPR Star Lala Kent Says ‘Sex Needs To Be Spoken About Less’

As fans are aware, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent does not usually shy away from talking about explicit subjects.

During an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” the 31-year-old shared details about a sexual encounter with her first boyfriend. After finishing her story, Kent suggested that she believed there should be less sexual content on social media.

“I keep thinking like sex needs to be talked about more and then I look at my explorer page and I’m like sex needs to be spoken about less. Like we get it, you have nipples, we don’t need to have you in a mesh shirt on social media, all right,” stated Kent.

She noted, however, that she has worn a mesh shirt without an undergarment in public.

“I’ve done that before by the way, I walked through New York City with my nips out in mesh lingerie, took this fine man home,” stated the mother of one.

The Bravo personality then shared that she “felt so powerful” being scantily clad while dining at a New York restaurant.

During the April episode of “Give Them Lala,” Kent also mentioned having a sexual encounter with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Ariana Madix, that was referenced in “Vanderpump Rules” season 7. She explained she was initially secretive about the incident as she was not sure if Madix wanted the information public. Kent also noted that the 36-year-old was upset at her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, for spreading the information.

“She was pissed at Tom because she was like this is b******, like it’s not any of your f***ing business, she’s such a gangster,” asserted Kent.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Encounter With Ariana Madix in 2019

During an April 2019 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Kent provided some details about her encounter with Madix. She explained that she and her co-star were inebriated after spending time together at a Mexican restaurant.

“We went to get Mexican food, just had girl time, got s***-faced. So we’re in Tom’s car and at this point I’m like f*** it, like she looks good tonight,” stated the Bravo personality.

Sandoval shared that he was annoyed by the incident, which had occurred inside his car while he was driving.

“Lala and Ariana had been drinking all day and I was like dude, I’m going to drop you off, I’m want to go to have a beer… I was hungry and jittery from like coffee. When you are overly sober and caffeinated and you are around two people who are s***-faced, it’s annoying,” asserted the 38-year-old.

Lala Kent Discussed Her Feud With Ariana Madix in February 2022

During a February 2022 appearance on In The Know, hosted by Gibson Johns, Kent spoke about having arguments with Madix throughout “Vanderpump Rules” season 9, which premiered in 2021. Johns stated he believed the “Love Yourself” singer and Madix “are such a good match” and inquired why she believed “after all these years it’s so electric with you guys” when they have disagreements.

“Maybe it’s sexual tension. I can’t think of anything else, as much as we try to get on the same page it’s just there’s always something that is amiss and you know what, maybe you just gotta let me hit it again,” quipped Kent.

