Lala Kent Shades Sex Life With Randall Emmett in ‘Savage’ Post

Lala Kent took to Instagram on Monday, December 13, 2021, to share the news that she was giving away vibrators — “thousands” of them — and she managed to take a clear shot at her ex, Randall Emmett, as well.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star teamed up with Bellesa for a giveaway just in time for the holidays. And while Lala kept things all business, making sure the instructions on how to score a free vibrator were clear, she also took advantage of the caption to shade Randall.

“Tis the season for a little extra self-care! I’m giving away *thousands* of free vibrators and goodies to celebrate the holidays! It’s the best sexy time I’ve had in five years and eight months,’ Lala captioned the post. Lala added the sly face emoji, perhaps calling attention to her comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Thought Lala’s Post Was ‘Savage’ & Let Her Know in the Comments Section

Although Lala has chosen not to speak out about her split on social media, she simply couldn’t resist throwing this comment into her post, insinuating that she enjoys her vibrator more than she ever enjoyed her time with Randall. The give away? The “five years and eight months” comment.

And fans absolutely loved it. The comments section filled up with supportive posts from fans who absolutely loved Lala’s decision to include a dig.

“Savage af,” one comment read.

“THIS WAS SO SAVAGE AND IM HERE FOR IT,” added another.

“The shade is everything,” a third comment read.

“LOVEEEEEE the shade! #teamlala,” a fourth person wrote.

Lala Has Remained Mum on Those Randall Cheating Rumors

There have been a ton of rumors surrounding Randall over the past several weeks. It started when someone sent photos to “GirlGangz7733” on Instagram. The photos apparently showed Randall with two women out and about in Nashville. From there, cheating rumors have only escalated, and Randall has been ripped apart on social media.

Lala hasn’t said too much about her split, though she did address it on an episode of her podcast last month.

“I obviously want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life,” Kent said on the podcast. “There will be a time I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It’s been a lot. I’m going through a lot, and I just at this point in time want to protect my child. She’s my number one priority,” Kent said on the November 3, 2021, episode of her podcast.

Lala has since talked a bit more about her split from Randall, but she hasn’t really gotten into the reasoning behind her decision to leave. She also hasn’t said whether or not she and Randall have talked, nor has she given an update on how co-parenting is going.

In fact, aside from this Instagram caption shade, Lala seems to be taking the high road through this challenging time. She is focused on her daughter, Ocean, she doesn’t appear to be looking back on what could have been.

READ NEXT: Randall Emmett Cheated on Lala Kent While She Was Pregnant (Source)