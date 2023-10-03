Lala Kent Shares Her Thoughts About Shannon Beador’s DUI Arrest

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Shannon Beador’s September 16 DUI arrest. TMZ reported that the RHOC star “was booked for 2 misdemeanors … hit-and-run and DUI alcohol” after her vehicle hit a Newport Beach home.

In the September 19 episode of Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent stated that the situation made her “so sad.” The “Vanderpump Rules” personality, who has been sober for four years and regularly attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, said she believes “a lot of [Beador’s] anxiety comes from her drinking.” The 33-year-old clarified that she was not “labeling” Beador as an alcoholic.

“Alcoholism is a real thing, being an alcoholic is a self-diagnosed disease. No one can diagnose you for that, unless, I guess, you go to see a professional and you open that line of communication,” said Kent.

The mother of one stated, however, that she believes some of Beador’s insecurities have to do with her consumption of alcohol.

“Even her talking about her body, to me, because I’m looking at her, and I’m like, ‘You’ve got a great body, and you’re complaining about your midsection, and like how your face has filled out, that’s all alcohol,’” stated Kent.

She also stated that she believes “if you are getting DUIs and hitting and running, it’s, like, a problem that needs to be addressed.”

Tamra Judge Spoke About Shannon Beador’s Legal Issues

Several Bravo stars have shared their opinions about Beador’s DUI arrest. For instance, Beador’s friend and RHOC co-star Tamra Judge commented on Beador’s September 16 incident during the September 18 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside her podcast co-host Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. She stated that she was shocked when she became aware that Beador had been arrested. Judge also said while that she feels terrible for Beador, she does not condone drinking and driving.

“Her life is literally going to change forever,” asserted Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder also stated that Beador has had some mental health issues because of her breakup with her ex-boyfriend John Janssen. According to Judge, Beador has also been upset because all of her daughters, Stella Beador, Adeline Beador, and Sophie Beador, are away at college.

Emily Simpson Shared Her Thoughts About Shannon Beador’s Relationship With John Janssen

Janssen broke up with Beador in November 2022. However, in a September 6 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” RHOC star Emily Simpson stated that she believed Beador and Janssen had rekindled their relationship. Simpson made similar comments in a September 21 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” The lawyer stated she believes that Beador and Janssen never took a break from their romance. Simpson also suggested she is under the impression that Janssen had refrained from labeling their relationship.

“I don’t think there was ever a not with John. Even at the [RHOC season 17] reunion she claims they’re not together, but I think they are always together. I don’t know if not together means that he’s saying, ‘We’re not together.’ But they are always together,” said the lawyer.

Beador asserted that she was not romantically involved with Janssen in a September 2023 interview with Us Weekly, before her DUI arrest. She stated that she has a cordial relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

Jeff Lewis Spoke About Shannon Beador’s Dynamic With John Janssen

Beador’s friend and “Flipping Out” personality, Jeff Lewis, mentioned Janssen when giving an update about the RHOC star following her arrest. In a September 23 episode of his radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live,” the interior designer shared that Beador “is going into pretty intensive therapy” following the DUI incident. He stated, however, that he would not label the Real for Real founder as “an alcoholic.” He explained that he believes the 59-year-old “is a pleaser” and mirrors Janssen’s behavior.

“John is semi-retired so he can stay up until midnight, two in the morning if he wants, and I think she kind of goes along with it, when, you know, there’s a part of her that wants to go home at 10, stop at one drink,” said Lewis. “She feels like she has fun with John, she loves John, he wants to go out to another place, or he wants to do karaoke, and she goes along with it. But I think she regrets it the next day.”