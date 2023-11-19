Lala Kent Says Shep Rose Annoyed ‘Real Housewives’ Star at BravoCon

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared that Taylor Armstrong, of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “The Real Housewives of Orange County” fame did not appreciate “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose‘s behavior at the 2023 BravoCon.

While filming a November 13 Amazon Live, a fan asked Kent if she was annoyed by any Bravo celebrities at the Las Vegas convention, held the weekend of November 3. She stated that while she was not bothered by any Bravo stars, the same could not be said about Armstrong. According to Kent, Rose’s conduct at the Bravo Awards upset the RHOC star. In addition, Kent stated that she believed Rose’s co-star Austen Kroll had also bothered Armstrong during the award ceremony.

“Taylor Armstrong was behind me and then Shep was behind her with I think Austen. And they were being a little bit rowdy, the ‘Southern Charm’ boys,” said Kent.

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host went on to say that “Taylor was not having it.”

“I could hear her behind me putting them in check. Every five minutes. It was a lot … She was like, ‘I have had it, I have had it. If they think — I’m about to pull some Oklahoma on their you-know-what. I could be their mother!’ I was like, ‘Tell them Tay. It’s obnoxious,'” said Kent.

Shep Rose Spoke About His Relationship With Taylor Ann Green

As “Southern Charm” fans are aware, Rose and Kroll had some tension in the show’s 9th season. Rose seemingly did not appreciate that Kroll kissed his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, and lied about the romantic encounter.

While speaking to Us Weekly at the 2023 BravoCon, Rose suggested he does not harbor any ill-will toward Green. He also stated that he will continue to “stick up for her” because he brought her onto “Southern Charm.” Rose explained that he did not believe Green was prepared to become a Bravo celebrity.

In a separate Us Weekly interview on the BravoCon 2023 red carpet, alongside her castmate, Leva Bonaparte, Green gave an update on where she stands with Rose.

“We are good friends,” said the 29-year-old.

In addition, the “Southern Charm” star briefly mentioned her new boyfriend, Gaston.

“He’s amazing,” said the former orthodontics assistant.

Bonaparte chimed in that she believes Green and Gaston are a good fit for each other.

“I think he’s wonderful. I think he’s a really nice guy. He’s really handsome. And he’s got really confident energy. I feel like if you are going to date Taylor, you got to be like a confident guy,” said Bonaparte.

Andy Cohen Shared He Believed Brynn Whitfield Is No Longer Interested in the ‘Southern Charm’ Star

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Brynn Whitfield expressed romantic interest in Rose during an August 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” However, Bravo producer Andy Cohen shared he believed Whitfield is no longer interested in the “Southern Charm” star because of the behavior he exhibited at BravoCon 2023.

While recording a November 2023 episode of his radio program, “Radio Andy,” Cohen said that he thinks Rose is “a big kind of tipsy Golden Retriever.”

“I think [Whitfield] was like, ‘This is not — this is not gonna happen.’ I think on the way over to the Bravo Awards, he started asking her about whether they should procreate. Or have a baby. I don’t know,” said Cohen.