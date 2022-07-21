Lala Kent Dishes on Filming With Single Vanderpump Rules Stars for Season 10

The 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” has officially started filming, but the dynamic will be very different this time around.

In the months since “Vanderpump Rules’” ninth season wrapped up, three couples from the show have split up and /or ended their engagements: Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, and Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

In an April 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, Kent said she was looking forward to seeing all of the singles on the show.

“There’s a lot of s*** that’s gone down and you’ve got five people now that are like single and like changing their… it’s life-changing,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder said. “We’re going back to the way it used to be on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ which could be terrifying, but also amazing.”

Now that VPR filming is in full swing, Kent gave an update on shooting scenes with the newly single cast members.

Lala Kent Is Excited For Fans to See The Cast in a New Way

Kent is estranged from her ex, Emmett, so he won’t appear on the new season of “Vanderpump Rules,” but in July 2022, two days into season 10 filming, Kent talked about the show’s newly single cast members – including herself. In an interview with Us Weekly, Kent said she is ready for fans to see “single Lala.”

“This is the first time that people are gonna see me completely single — thinking about my child, venturing into the dating world,” she told the outlet. “So that part I’m super excited for. …There’s so many people that I’m excited for the viewers to see being single.”

Of Leviss and Kennedy, who ended their engagement while filming the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion in December 2021, Kent admitted that she isn’t exactly close with the pageant queen but that it will be “fun” to see her single and come into “her own” during filming.

Kent also said she thinks it would be “an interesting dynamic” to see Kennedy’s new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, film with him. Lewber has not been announce as a “Vandeprump Rules” cast member, but she was with Kennedy at a recent filming event.

As for Maloney, Kent said she seems “lighter” after ending her 12-year relationship with Tom Schwartz and that she will be “leaning” on her girlfriend in the new season.

“We’re both back living in apartments and we’re like, ‘It’s single girl summer,’” Kent dished.

Katie Maloney Previously Revealed That ‘Navigating’ Her New Single Life on the Show Will be ‘Interesting’

katie Maloney previously told E! News that the new season will be “interesting” because it marks the first time in the history of the show that she will be single.

“Navigating this single life would be really interesting on the show,” the former SURver told E!. “And it’s sort of the case for other people on the show as well. James has been single before, Lala has been single before, but there’s just been a lot happening at once. So I think all of that combined at the same time would be an interesting time.”

She noted that the cast’s new relationship statuses are more like the early seasons of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“We’re going back to a time where there’s more single people than there are couples, which is wild, because before it was everyone moving in the direction of settling down and now it’s like everyone’s starting over,” Maloney said.

