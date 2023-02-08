VPR Star Shares Her Thoughts About Individuals Who May Find Her Hypocritical

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent spoke about the show’s upcoming tenth season on the February 1 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She shared that she behaved in a manner that some fans may find hypocritical.

“I think my past and things that I have said and done are going [collide] with the person I am now and there’s going to be a lot of people who are going to call me a hypocrite and want to hang on to that person I used to be. And there are going to be people who say like okay, she has come really far and I have to be okay with people who call me out,” explained Kent.

She clarified, however, that she has “nothing” to say to “Vanderpump Rules” viewers who believe she is hypocritical.

“My breath is so precious and my time and energy. I don’t need to convince you of anything. Who the f*** do you think you are that I need to sit here and explain my case to you. I don’t have to,” said Kent.

The 32-year-old then shared that the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” will soon be filming the season 10 reunion special. She revealed that she has decided to refrain from arguing with some of her castmates during the production of the reunion.

“We know when we are filming the reunion already and I just – there’s going to be certain things that I’m going to be like, I’m not arguing about this. Sometimes I say stupid s*** and I’m okay with that,” said Kent. “I’m okay with that, we all do, the difference is mine is documented for all of you to f***** judge.”

Lala Kent Shared That She Exhibited Hypocritical Behavior in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

Kent discussed her behavior on “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 while recording a January 2023 episode of “Give Them Lala.” She explained that she will “have moments of being a hypocrite, moments of being lost, [and] moments of projection” in the tenth season. The “Row” star suggested she sometimes behaved poorly because she was navigating her breakup with her ex-fiance movie producer Randall Emmett.

“I project left and right onto people, like wanting to save — ‘let me save you, like me project my s*** onto you. So I can help you not end up like me.’ So I don’t know how it’s going to come across because I haven’t seen the final edited season,” said the reality television personality.

Lala Kent Shared She Does Not Remember Much About Her Relationship With Randall Emmett

During an October 2022 episode of the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast, Kent spoke about her split from Emmett, who is the father of her 22-month-old child, Ocean. She referenced that the breakup occurred in October 2021 and revealed that she does not remember much about her relationship.

“I feel like it’s a trauma response where I don’t really remember anything about the relationship, like nothing, it’s so strange. I deleted any trace of him like in my phone, like there’s no pictures, no videos, but I’ll see like photos of myself like in that bed with Ocean because it’s weird because I see where I am but I don’t remember that place,” said the “How Could You Leave Me” singer.

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” is set to premiere on February 8, 2023.