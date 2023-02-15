Lala Kent Slams Co-Star: ‘You’re Just so Far up Your Own A**’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent ended her relationship with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, the father of her 23-month-old daughter, Ocean, in October 2021. Following their split, Kent claimed that Emmett exhibited narcissistic behavior and was unfaithful throughout their relationship. In addition, Us Weekly reported Emmett’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, “was granted a protective order against ex-husband Randall Emmett for alleged child endangerment” in January 2023. The father of three has refuted Childers’ accusations. In the premiere episode of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, Tom Sandoval suggested he believed Kent was aware of Emmett’s alleged behavior while they were dating. He asserted that “maybe she should have known to not like f****** get knocked up by a f****** dude like that.”

While recording a February 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent shared that she is “going to have a hard time shaking off Sandoval’s comments” in season 10, episode 1.

“Basically, making a comment about me bringing a child into this world, the biggest blessing of life, it for me is just like you’re just like so far up your own a**, like go get drunk again, go like get stoned and do your f***** lights, like take your drugs, like you live in fairy tale f***** land, this is real life, so for you to try to talk about things that people go through, you don’t get that right,” stated the “4 U” singer.

The “Row” actress shared she found Sandoval’s decision to mention her child upsetting.

“You talk about my kid or anyone else’s kid, I’m going to f***** cut you. I draw the line. Don’t bring my kid into this, you could talk about how stupid I am all day long, but when you say – when you tie that into ‘and bring a child into the world,’ that is where I burn you,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Shared That She Sometimes ‘Wants to Behead’ Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval

During a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Kent briefly spoke about her issues with Tom Schwartz and Sandoval. She shared that “most of the time [she] wants to behead both of them [and] tell them how annoying they are.”

“They want to do the same to me,” said the reality television personality.

She asserted, however, that she does care about her co-stars.

“I really do have so much love for them,” shared Kent.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Dating Life

Kent teased some information about her love life in a February 2023 interview with E! News. She revealed that she is “single and definitely mingling.” She also disclosed that she is looking for a romantic partner who is “tall, dark, and handsome.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” personality shared that she is not using dating apps. Instead, she has been relying on her friends to help her find a potential partner.

“I’m just trusting if friends have men that they would like to introduce me to, that seems like a safe place for me. I haven’t quite jumped into the comfort level of like ‘signing me up for a dating app,’” explained Kent.

The Bravo star also shared that she is “still in a custody battle” with Emmett.

“I think with what the public now knows, we can read between the lines of why I entered one, I will stop at nothing to protect my kid,” said the 32-year-old.