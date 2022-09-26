Lala Kent Opens Up About the ‘Hardest Thing’ She Ever Did

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent opened up about her sobriety as a mother and how her father’s death eventually led to her being sober in a new interview with E! News in honor of National Recovery Month.

Kent’s father died in April 2018, People reported, and Kent explained that she started drinking non-stop as a way to handle her grief. “It was how I was coping,” she told E! News. “When I went on the full on binge drinking for I believe it was three or four days straight, I just woke up with that feeling of being out of control, not knowing what I did, just the guilt and the shame and that was the moment I said I’m taking my life back. I’m not living one more day this way.”

Now that she’s celebrating three years and 11 months of sobriety, the “Vanderpump Rules” star said that she knows her father is “just beaming up there.” She added, “even though I miss him so much, he’s doing work for me up there. The blessings that have come into my life since my dad has been gone, I will say I thank him pretty frequently.”

Kent Spoke About Her Sobriety Journey & the Importance of It as a Mother

Kent told the publication that her sobriety as a mother to 17-month-old Ocean is all the more important because she’s been able to be a lot more present than she would have been otherwise. “Sobriety when it comes to being a mom,” she shared. “I am present for every single moment and I adore that part of my sobriety.” She added:

The fact that my child will never see me in an altered state, that’s just amazing… I get to sit here and just remember her hands or the first time we went to a barbecue and she got in the pool… I remember every detail.

Kent said that she hopes her sobriety can be a great life lesson for Ocean as she gets older, telling E! News, “I hope that as she gets older, she looks at me and realizes that we have all the power in the world it’s ours for the taking.” She continued, “If you want something, you could most certainly get it… The hardest thing I ever did in my life is the proudest thing I’ve ever done in my life and I hope that when she grows up, she sees that she can truly do anything in the entire world.”

Being Sober Has Also Changed Kent’s Approach to Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Kent said being sober has also made her more alert when she’s filming VPR. She explained that she’ll listen first and isn’t as “quick to go in,” E! News wrote.

“I do have this internal battle all the time because my line of work doesn’t represent what my program represents,” she shared. “I’m going into this environment and I am speaking my truth, but at the same time, I go into these rooms where it’s all about becoming a better person. It’s a conflict.”

Kent praised her co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Scheana Marie, saying that “those three have been incredible since I started this journey.”

