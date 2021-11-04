Lala Kent Speaks out for the First Time Since Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent has spoken out for the first time since news broke that she had split from Randall Emmett following cheating rumors.

Reality Blurb reported that Kent appeared on her podcast, “Give Them Lala… With Randall” minus her co-host. Instead, they aired a previously recorded joint interview and then revealed a “temporary” new podcast name.

“Welcome to the ‘Give Them Lala… with Jessica’ podcast today,” Kent announced when the podcast. “I’m excited for today’s podcast.”

Kent didn’t talk in-depth about the cheating and break-up reports that have been circulating over the last few weeks but did give her listeners a little inside scoop.

“I obviously want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life,” Kent said on the podcast. “There will be a time I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It’s been a lot. I’m going through a lot, and I just at this point in time want to protect my child. She’s my number one priority.”

Kent Asked for ‘Privacy’ for Daughter Ocean Kent Emmett Following Rumors of a Split

Kent and Emmett were engaged in September 2018 and had a daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett together in March 2021.

Kent said on her podcast she understood the public interest in her and Emmett’s relationship but asked for privacy for her daughter.

“I know what I signed up for. I’m on a reality television show. But in this moment, it’s not about me. It is about my kid, and privacy is the only thing I’m looking for, for her sake,” Lala said according to Reality Blurb. “And with that being said, I’m putting my steps into play that we work on in AA, which is ‘One day at a time.’ Sometimes it’s one minute at a time, and that doesn’t just apply to me with drinking, which, surprisingly, even with everything that’s going on, I feel, like, I’ve never felt stronger in my sobriety.”

Kent also spoke about her future.

“It’s weird, because I, for the first time, have no idea what my future holds,” she said. “I don’t know what each day is going to look like and for a really long time, I’ve had a schedule where everything is planned out. And I’m kind of just letting the universe take control of my life and place me where I need to be. I’m praying often and I’m just putting it in God’s hands.”

Emmett Is Accused of Cheating on Kent While in Nashville

On October 18 a series of photos surfaced on Instagram from a fan named, GirlGangz7733. Those photos showed Emmett in Nashville with two women who were not Kent. Shortly after, fans noticed Kent had deleted all photos of Emmett from her Instagram account and moved into the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Since then fans have noticed Kent without her engagement ring and Emmett has removed a photo of himself and Kent from his Instagram profile photo.

On October 30, TMZ reported the couple had split officially.

