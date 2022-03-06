Major Rumor About Lala Kent’s Split From Randall Emmett Surfaces Online

Lala Kent broke things off with Randall Emmett back in October 2021 after photos of him out and about in Nashville, Tennessee, with two females surfaced online.

Shortly after the photos were posted on Instagram, Kent started posting some cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories, including a video of herself walking down the hallway of a hotel with the song “Sorry” by Beyonce playing.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star wasted little time ending her engagement, and she moved out of the home that she shared with Emmett fairly quickly. Within a month, Kent was showing off her new place on social media.

These days, Kent and Emmett use an app to coordinate pick up and drop off times for their daughter, Ocean, who will turn one on March 15, 2022.

Kent has been talking a bit more about her split — even admitting that Emmett had been cheating on her with multiple women on the January 11, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live” — but a new rumor suggests that the whole break-up was planned.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Is Being Accused of Being With Emmett ‘for the Lifestyle’ & Fleeing When She Had a Feeling That There Were Financial Issues

On March 2, 2022, Bravoandcockatails_ shared a blind in which an anonymous source claimed that Kent actually planned her split from Emmett.

“The former sugar baby planned it. Her ex fiancé cheating wasn’t a secret. When his ex wife started going to court for unpaid child support her antenna went up. A little digging uncovered he owed more than he had. She was with him for the lifestyle,” the blind read.

“The pictures of him with other women was not paparazzi or a fan, it was planned. Now she has made a storyline out of her breakup. She’s made it a money maker. Social engagement, spots on shows and podcasts. It’s all happening,” it continued.

Kent has maintained that she left Emmett because she found out that he was stepping out on her. She has not mentioned his financial issues as part of the reason for the split.

“Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand,. I don’t know how the f*** I didn’t see a lot of this s***,” she said on the December 1, 2021, episode of her Give Them Lala podcast.

“I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what. What’s five years and some change versus what I would’ve been in?” she added.

Reports That Emmett Was Having Money Problems Surfaced in October 2021

Around the same time that Kent and Emmett split, there was a report that Emmett was having money issues. In October 2021, Page Six reported that Emmett filed legal paperwork in an effort to reduce his child support payments to his ex-wife Ambyr Childers, with whom he shares two daughters.

There was more to the report than Emmett simply wanting to pay his ex less. The court documents revealed that Emmett wanted to lower his monthly payment because he had “accumulated at least $500,000 in debt owed to the IRS.”

“If forced to continue making these deposits, Randall will fall deeper and deeper into debt and will be forced to file for bankruptcy,” an excerpt from the court docs read.

This information seems to go hand-in-hand with the blind send in to Bravoandcocktails_ and, at the very least, validates at least a portion of the claim.

