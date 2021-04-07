‘Vanderpump Rules’ Babies Have First Playdate

Lala Kent’s newborn daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, had her first playdate—and it took place right around her original due date.

Three weeks after welcoming her baby girl with her fiancé Randall Emmett, Kent welcomed fellow new mom Stassi Schroeder to her home for a playdate with their babies. But the newborns did more sleeping than socializing.

In a post shared to Schroeder’s husband Beau Clark’s Instagram story, baby Ocean was shown looking serene as she was being rocked, while Schroeder’s three-month-old daughter Hartford was sound asleep in the distance.

“First playdate is going well! “ Clark captioned the clip.

Lala Kent Also Revealed She Was ‘Emotional’ About Her Daughter’s Early Birth

Baby Ocean was born three weeks early, so her playdate came almost to the day of her original due date. Kent commemorated the milestone on Instagram with a poignant post. In the caption to a photo of her third-trimester baby bump, the Vanderpump Rules veteran revealed she was “emotional” about her daughter’s early birth and that she missed being pregnant.

“I was told I would miss this, and I do,” Lala wrote of her pregnancy. “People say, ‘Enjoy it all, because it goes by so fast.’ They are right. I wish I could freeze time. The birth of my daughter, Ocean, was 3 week ago. Today was supposed to be her due date- I feel emotional about it, because it’s over, and it was the most incredible experience of my life. From walking into Cedars, to getting induced, to the 6 am cervix check and the nurse saying ‘we are there.’ IT WAS THE BEST.”

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder also acknowledged that her social media page has turned into mostly “Mom” content.

“I’ll get back to being Lala one day,” she wrote. “But right now my identity lies within Ocean, Like who am I and how did I exist before her?”

A source close to Kent recently told Us Weekly that the Bravo star is “so focused on being a new mother and the woman she’s becoming.”

“She has embraced it all,” the source said. “The whole experience for her has been tremendous.”

The insider added that Kent has also embraced her postpartum body, adding, “She can’t believe Ocean lived there. She has a new respect for herself as a woman and all women.”

Stassi Schroeder Shared a Similar ‘I Miss This’ Post-Pregnancy Post to Instagram

In February, Schroeder shared a post similar to Kent’s, in which she revealed she missed being pregnant. But she didn’t seem as willing to embrace her postpartum body one month after childbirth.

In a photo shared to her Instagram page, the Next Level Basic author was photographed late in her pregnancy holding a large bouquet of white roses in front of her. Schroeder was fully made up with her hair done, and her bare, nine-month bump was fully visible in the glam shot.

“Now that my belly is all deflated and loose, I MISS THIS,” Schroeder captioned the post. “Seriously, how long does it take to feel attractive again?”

