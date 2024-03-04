Lala Kent Shares Which VPR Star She First Called About Her New Pregnancy

Following her March 3 announcement that she is pregnant with her second child via sperm donor, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is sharing more information about expanding her family. For instance, on the March 4 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent shared that Stassi Schroeder was the first “Vanderpump Rules” personality she told that she was expecting another child.

Kent shared that she found out that she was pregnant on December 22, 2023, following an intrauterine insemination (IUI) procedure. She shared that she immediately told her mother, Lisa Burningham, and her brother, Easton Burningham after her first pregnancy test came back positive. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who has a nearly 3-year-old daughter named Ocean, fathered by her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, then shared the news with her assistant and podcast co-host Jessica Walter. She stated that Schroeder was “the second person” after Walter she called to tell her the news of her pregnancy.

Kent stated that she and Schroeder, who was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020, have a close bond.

“We’re very in-sync in a lot of different ways. Like she loves being a mom. Loves being a mom. Right? And so do I. She’s also very honest about being a mom. She’s also out there really working her [expletive] off,” said Kent. “So there’s just so much we have in common where we can talk to each other, and I feel like I get what I need from that friendship. And I feel like we’ve become extremely close.”

Lala Kent Shared She Has Bonded With Stassi Schroeder Over Their Daughters

While recording the March 3 episode of “Give Them Lala,” Kent stated that she and Schroeder have bonded over their daughters. According to Kent, Schroeder also have has difficulties with her 3-year-old child, Hartford’s behavior. The “Give Them Lala” author stated that she feels nervous about having a second time when Ocean is misbehaving.

“There are moments when I start freaking out,” said Kent. “When Ocean starts kicking my [expletive], I’m like, ‘I’m going to have two? What have I done?’ Stassi was like, ‘Don’t worry I was obviously so excited for Messer to be here. But there were moments where Hartford would act out. And I would like, ‘No! I can’t do two!'”

Stassi Schroeder Welcomed her Second Child in September 2023

Schroeder discussed welcoming her and her husband, Beau Clark’s 5-month-old, Messer, in an October 2023 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up with Stassi.” The mother of two stated that she has had more difficulty dealing with Messer’s infant stage than when she had Hartford in January 2021.

“I have help and Hartford is in school. So you would think it would be easier this time around. Because we didn’t have anyone to help us last time. But it was also COVID. I didn’t have any responsibilities. I didn’t have jobs to do. We couldn’t really leave our house. The only thing I had to do was take care of this one newborn little baby. This time around, I feel so much more overwhelmed,” said the mother of two.

Fans Shared Their Congratulations for Lala Kent

Several Reddit users flocked to the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit to share their excitement for Kent following her announcement.

“Awww I’m so happy for her! She has talked about being a mom again for a while and she deserves happiness on her own terms. Go Lala!” wrote a commenter.

“That’s amazing!!!! Happy for her,” added another.

“Beyond, so genuinely happy for her! Wishing her a smooth pregnancy & postpartum with her support system 🤍 and so excited for Ocean! I hope she loves being a big sister on her mom’s side with all of her precious heart!” shared a different person.