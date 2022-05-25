Lala Kent Reveals Why She Didn’t Attend Stassi Schroeder’s Wedding

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent got real about why she didn’t attend former costar Stassi Schroeder’s recent wedding in Italy during a May 24 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ radio show on SiriusXM, Jeff Lewis Live.

“Her wedding was aligned with my tour schedule,” Kent explained while on the air, referring to her live podcast tour. “I had canceled the tour probably twice already, and I just, she was so understanding, I let her know immediately, but I was having FOMO that I missed out on such an incredible moment in her life.”

Also during the segment, Kent revealed which “Vanderpump Rules” stars were in attendance, and who had been disinvited.

“I think only Tom Schwartz and Katie,” Kent said of those stars who were there. “Stassi had to shorten the guest list, so a few people got disinvited, which I can say that because Scheana [Shay] has spoken about it. Scheana got disinvited. I don’t know if Tom [Sandoval] and Ariana [Madix] were ever invited.”

“Vanderpump Rules” has been renewed by Bravo for season 10, and filming typically begins during the summer.

Schroeder Explained Why She Had to Cut the Guestlist

While appearing on a May 23 episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, Schroeder explained why she had to cut down her guest list. Schroeder explained that the wedding, originally planned for 2020, was going to filmed by Bravo, which means that they had to lock in a certain location that would allow cameras. However, after the coronavirus pandemic struck and Schroeder was fired from “Vanderpump Rules,” it simply became too expensive.

“So, we found our venue got locked in, we found our rehearsal dinner venue and got locked in, found the hotel,” Schroeder explained while on the podcast. “Then everything went down where I was fired and we were still locked in. So they wouldn’t let us get out of these venues.”

Schroeder continued, “Do we want to just eat this money and let it go? Or, like, do we want to, re-imagine what this wedding will look like and like still do it?”

However, even though they had to ax some people off of the list, Schroeder admitted that most of it went over smoothly with guests.

“Honestly, everyone’s been pretty understanding,” Schroeder said. “We sent out an email, like, ‘Yo, times are tough, we can’t have a 200-person wedding. This doesn’t mean that we don’t like you, but you’re not part of my 35 top people.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Will Be Extra Juicy

Now that “Vanderpump Rules” has been officially picked back up for season 10, fans will have a lot to look forward to. After last season wrapped, stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their split, as did James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss. During a recent interview with E! News, Maloney admitted that this upcoming season might look a lot like the early days of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Navigating this single life would be really interesting on the show,” Maloney told the outlet in April. “And it’s sort of the case for other people on the show as well. James [Kennedy] has been single before, Lala [Kent] has been single before, but there’s just been a lot happening at once, so I think all of that combined at the same time would be an interesting time.”

Maloney also added, “We’re going back to a time where there’s more single people than there are couples, which is wild, because before it was everyone moving in the direction of settling down and now it’s like everyone’s starting over.”

