Lala Kent Reveals the Reason She’s No Longer Dating the Tattooed ‘Superman’

Lala Kent is just starting to get back out into the dating world, months after breaking off her engagement to Randall Emmett. The “Vanderpump Rules” star is taking things slow and just trying to have some fun as she dips her toe back into the dating pool.

On January 28, 2022, during an Amazon Live, Kent shared that she was going on her first date since her split from Emmett in October 2021.

“I’m going to spill tea right now. I have a date tomorrow night,” Kent said. “It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go and date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting,” she continued, adding that the guy she was going with was “fine.”

“He is very tall. He is built — like Superman — and has a lot of tattoos. And I like that. And he’s gentle. I’m very excited,” she added. Her group date seemed to go well, and she even gave an update about it during another Amazon Live.

“It was amazing. I had a lot of fun. I know I’m definitely not ready to date just one person – I want to continue having fun and that’s what it is,” she said on February 8, 2022. She added that the guy was “fun to look at” and that she really liked his jaw line.

However, it sounds like she and the mystery man — who may or may not be former basketball star Julian Sensley — are over for good.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Had a Private Investigator Run a Background Check on ‘Superman’

During her February 8, 2022, Amazon Live, Kent revealed that she hired a private investigator

“I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check, and I mean in-depth. I got to see what your credit is. I need to know your family history. I need to know everything you’ve been involved with. I’m going deep,” she said.

“I now have, like, this PI guy who I just randomly send people to. I’m like, ‘Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I’m going to need to know his story.’ Damaged, I guess,” she added.

As it turns out, the group date guy didn’t pass the test — and Kent walked away from any potential anything with him.

During another Amazon Live on March 11, 2022, Kent revealed that she’s no longer seeing ‘Superman.’

“The last date I went on was a group date, because that’s the only thing I’m comfortable with right now. He was fine, but the PI check didn’t come back so great. Haven’t been on a date since. I’ve been talking to people, but no dates,” she explained.

Kent May Have Another Man in Her Life Already

Although things didn’t end great with the group date guy, Kent seems to be doing just fine in the dating department, whether things are serious or not.

For example, Kent said that she invited a guy over her house on Valentine’s Day, and things seemed to go well.

“I’ve always been into yellow. I love yellow roses and the guy who I went on a date with a minute ago, shows up. It’s Valentine’s Day and I was like ‘hey do you want to come to my house, it’s my little brother’s birthday’ and he didn’t know that I was going to invite him and it was totally last minute,” Kent said on Amazon Live on February 21, 2022.

He shows up and he has yellow roses for me. He’s like ‘I hope you like yellow roses.’ I was like ‘I do, and I didn’t even have to tell you,’” she continued.

And, on the March 1, 2022, episode of the Tap In with Harry Jowsey podcast, Kent revealed that she’s fairly territorial when it comes to men — even if the relationship isn’t that serious yet.

“Just this past weekend, I was hanging out with this dude and I walk inside but when I walk back out, there’s this girl who was clearly maneuvering her way to like sit on his lap and I was about ready to drag this hoe. And like this isn’t my man. But like for now, I’m claiming him. Get your flat a** up and disengage,” she said on the podcast.

It’s unclear if the guy on Valentine’s Day and the guy she went out with more recently are the same person.

