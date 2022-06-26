Lala Kent Dishes on Issues With Co-Star: ‘You Think I Give a S***’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent ended her relationship with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett in October 2021. The couple shares a 1-year-old daughter named Ocean. According to People magazine, Kent shared that she is no longer close to “Vanderpump Rules” personality Tom Schwartz in an April 2022 “Watch What Happens Live” interview. She explained she made the decision because Schwartz has remained friends with Emmett.

“I learned that Schwartz hung out with that person [Randall] the other day. So, I cut him out,” said Kent.

While recording a June 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent revealed that she almost had a run-in with Schwartz during a Father’s Day party at her former co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s house.

Lala Kent Spoke About Tom Schwartz

During the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent shared that Taylor informed her that he invited Schwartz to the party. She noted that the father of one shared he had sympathy for the 39-year-old after his estranged wife, Katie Maloney, filed for divorce in March 2022.

“Jax tells me that Schwartz wants to come over to the house, he was like ‘is that okay?’ I was like ‘it’s your house, you can have whoever you want over. I’m not going to be very friendly, hope you guys don’t feel awkward when I’m going to be a b****.’ He was like ‘I know but he’s at home and he’s depressed right now and he’s having a hard time’ and I go ‘wrong f****** audience.’ You think that I give a s***? That he’s sad and he’s having a really hard time? I don’t give a f***. I’ll trade you. Let’s trade. Let’s f***** trade. And let’s not pretend you didn’t do this to yourself Schwartz, I’m the wrong audience member,” shared Kent.

She then clarified that she was not “beefing” with Schwartz.

“I don’t feel like we are beefing, I think it’s you’ve shown to me what type of person you are, which by the way he’s not a bad person. But at this point of my life, you come correct or I want nothing to do with you. Beefing to me is you’re going toes, you’re going toes and there will be a resolution in the end. There’s no resolution. I don’t want you f****** near me,” said the mother of one.

The 31-year-old also shared that she believes Schwartz “is very sweet.”

“I can’t have people around me — you could be as sweet as pie but I’m telling you what, if you maneuver a certain way, you’re a f****** liability,” said Kent.

Katie Maloney Discussed the End of Her Marriage

Kent appeared on a June 2022 episode of Maloney’s podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me.” During the episode, Maloney shared why she decided to end her marriage. She explained that while she felt comfortable in the relationship and had a friendship with Schwartz, she “wanted something more for [herself].” She also shared that she wanted her estranged husband to find someone more compatible.

“I know I deserved something more for myself. I was begging for it. He does as well, he doesn’t deserve someone who’s like not there in it with him like that,” stated Maloney.

