Lala Kent Spills on Recent Panic Attack: ‘What Have I Done’

Lala Kent has some new ink to show off. The “Vanderpump Rules” star added a couple of new tattoos to her growing collection recently, she revealed, and explained how she got a panic attack after getting one of them.

In an interview with the “Unwaxed Podcast” on March 15, Kent was asked about growing up in Utah and she asked her co-hosts, Sophia and Sistine Stallone, “Can I show you guys something that I just got?”

The Bravolebrity pulled her jacket off her shoulder to reveal that she got her area code from Utah tattooed on her left shoulder. The number, 801, is an area code for Salt Lake City. She said she got it last week, thinking, “I was like, you know what? I need to represent. I need to feel my roots again.”

The hosts asked Kent if her tattoos are impulsive or if she thinks about them for a while in advance. “No, I impulsively get them,” she spilled, and revealed that she got a second new one also, the word “mom” on her right bicep. “So trashy,” she joked about her new tattoo.

The 2 Tattoos Aren’t Kent’s First Ones But She Said She Got a ‘Panic Attack’ After Getting Her 801 Tattoo

Kent already has a few tattoos but she spoke to the “Unwaxed Podcast” hosts about having a “panic attack” after getting 801 inked on her shoulder. The Bravolebrity was asked about the placement of the area code tattoo on the front of her shoulder and she replied, “I knew that I wanted a tattoo there, I definitely didn’t think it was gonna be 801.” She added:

After I got it, I was having a panic attack. I was like, what have I just done? I was like, I should have gotten it over here [gesturing to her other arm] because all my tattoos are over here, that’s the comfort zone… But now I love it, now it’s balanced.

Some of Kent’s other tattoos include a lion head inside her right arm and the word “dad” inside a heard on the back of her arm above the elbow.

In November 2021, Kent also revealed that she’d changed one of her tattoos after her breakup from ex-fiance Randall Emmett. Where the “Vanderpump Rules” star previous had “Rand” inked on her right bicep, she modified the script to read “bRand new,” as People reported.

Kent Has Been Open in the Past About Growing Up in Salt Lake City, Utah

Kent previously spoke about how glad she was to grow up in her neighborhood in Utah so it’s no surprise she wanted a tattoo to commemorate it. In 2020, she told Bravo Insider, “Everyone knew their neighbors and talked to their neighbors. We would drive around the neighborhood and give out our Christmas gifts to each family, we walked to and from school.”

She said, “I didn’t appreciate it when I lived there, but now looking back I’m like, I couldn’t have picked a better place. That was the perfect place to grow up because there wasn’t a lot happening, it was very mellow.”

The mother-of-one explained that they were surrounded by nature and it was easy to stay out of trouble. “It was the perfect situation,” she shared. “I loved growing up there.” She also said she gravitated toward the arts and her theater class because those were the people who, like her, weren’t raised Mormon, and it was “tough being in that environment and you being the outcast.”

