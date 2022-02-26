Lala Kent Reveals What She’ll Tell Daughter Ocean About Randall Emmett

Lala Kent has been vocal about her disdain for her former fiancé, Randall Emmett, but at some point, she’ll have to talk to their daughter, Ocean, about what went down in their relationship.

In October 2021, just seven months after Ocean’s birth, Kent ended her engagement to Emmett after discovering he was leading a “double life,” Page Six reported at the time. Emmett was photographed with two women in Nashville, and there were rumors that he cheated on Kent while she was pregnant with their daughter. A source told People that the Give Them Lala Beauty founder “was completely blindsided” by Emmett’s secret life.

On February 21, the “Vanderpump Rules” star answered a fan question posted to gossip account Deux Moi about what she will tell Ocean when she gets older. According to E! News, the question was, “Does Lala worry when Ocean grows up she will hear the negative stories about her dad?”

In her response, the Bravo star got right to the point.

“I worry about a lot of things,” Kent replied. “But I will explain to my daughter, if she has questions and the time is appropriate, what happened. It will be an open conversation—most importantly an honest conversation. No matter what, I am her mama—which means I will teach her the importance of being a good person. I will send her into the world feeling strong, safe, and loved. She will be unbreakable. The world isn’t ready for the force my daughter will become.”

Lala Kent Has Been Criticized for Trash-Talking Her Daughter’s Father

Kent refuses to say Emmett’s name, despite their nearly six-year relationship and shared daughter. On the December 15 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, she trashed the low-quality diamond the wealthy filmmaker proposed to her with and noted, “There’s not one piece of my five years with this person that has been truthful and honest.”

Kent also called Emmett “gross” and “disgusting” and roasted her sex life with him in a sponsored Instagram post.

During a virtual appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kent revealed that she ignored red flags such as Emmett’s obsession with being on his phone and his long absences from home.

“But I just figured, who would creep around with him? I really thought that,” she admitted.

While she has said a lot already, Kent claimed on her podcast that she tries not to talk about Emmett for the sake of Ocean.

“I try my best to just keep my f***ing mouth shut for my daughter,” she said. “Not say a word about what I know. All I have to do is protect Ocean Kent at all costs.”

Lala Kent Only Communicates With Randall Emmett Via an App

Kent recently denounced an Us Weekly story that claimed she ran into Emmett at a Super Bowl party and exchanged “hellos” with him. As previously reported by Heavy, Kent reacted to the story on Instagram, telling fans that it never happened.

“[If] I did see him, he would never get an ‘obligated hi’ from me,” she wrote on her story. “I want to maintain as much distance from him as possible, for many reasons.”

During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kent also confirmed that she only has contact with Emmett through an app.

“We communicate through an app and it just has just to do with Ocean,” she told Bravo host Andy Cohen. “There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it so Ocean is the main focus and that’s how we communicate. If it doesn’t have to do with her then I have no desire to communicate with that person.”

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Talks Plans for More Kids