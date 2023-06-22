Lala Kent Reacts to RHONJ Star Unfollowing Her on Social Media

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Lala Kent reacted to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice unfollowing her on social media on the June 21 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” During the podcast episode, Kent’s assistant, Jessica Walter, referenced that she shared her opinion about RHONJ on the June 7 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” When Walter inquired if Kent got “any DMs from anything [she] said about ‘Jersey’ on ‘Watch What Happens Live,'” she revealed she “got an unfollow” from Teresa Giudice. Kent asserted, however, that she was not upset by the situation.

“I got an unfollow from Tre. That’s okay though, you know what, I’m shrugging. The second that I start really tripping balls about a reality TV personality retaliating in some way if I say something very simple, is the day, like, I can no longer be in this business,” said Kent.

While Kent did not specify which comment may have caused Giudice to hit the unfollow button, she stated she felt “nervous” about Giudice’s marriage with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas during the “Watch What Happens Live” episode. The “Vanderpump Rules” personality also shared she was “Team Melissa” while filming the episode. As fans are aware, Giudice has been publicly feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. Issues between the couple and the “Skinny Italian” author worsened after they decided to skip her August 2022 wedding because of events that transpired during the RHONJ season 13 finale.

While speaking to Extra in May 2023, Giudice stated that she is not interested in making amends with the Gorgas. She explained that she needed to step away from her brother and sister-in-law for her well-being. She clarified, however, that she “wish[es] them well.”

Lala Kent Discussed Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas on Her Podcast

Kent discussed Giudice and Ruelas’ marriage during the June 13 “Give Them Lala” podcast. Her guest comedian Heather McDonald mentioned that Ruelas is also feuding with the Gorgas. She asked Kent if she believed Ruelas had Giudice’s best interest at heart or is “alienating her from other people.”

Kent replied that she thinks Giudice is an “iconic” Bravo star. She stated that she believed the RHONJ star’s fans want the best for the mother of four when it comes to her relationship with Ruelas.

“I think the only thing that anybody, even the people who don’t know her, just the fans, what do they call them, the Tre Huggers, they want to see her – but just I don’t want to see her devastated by that person,” said Kent.

Teresa Giudice Addressed Rumors About Her Marriage

Giudice addressed rumors that her marriage is “shaky” on the June 21 episode of “Namaste B$tches.” She asserted that the claims were “not true.” She also implored her podcast listeners to follow her on social media to get insight into her relationship with Ruelas.

In addition, she stated that she would not fabricate relationship issues for RHONJ.

“Believe me, I don’t play like that. I play like what’s really going on in my life, and I don’t want to say that because, like, I’m not going to put that out there. I don’t need a storyline like that. I have a lot going on in my life,” said Giudice. “I have my cooking channel, my YouTube cooking channel that’s doing amazing, I have my podcast [‘Namaste B$tches’] with Melissa [Pfeister], I have a lot going on with the children.”