Lala Kent Sets the Record Straight About Moving to ‘The Valley’

Lala Kent set the record straight on her recent home purchase in the San Fernando Valley—and how it has nothing to do with her reality TV endeavors.

On the May 13, 2024 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent addressed reports that filming for “Vanderpump Rules” is on pause this summer. “As you guys know, we’re not filming. And contrary to what the internet thinks, I’m very happy about it, okay?” the Bravo star said on her podcast.

Kent noted that there are rumors that she’s “running” to the spinoff series “The Valley.” “It’s like Lala’s hearing there that there’s no ‘Vanderpump Rules’ this summer, and me booking it,” she said.

“Let me be very clear,” Kent told her listeners. “I bought my house in the Valley because it’s all I could afford. I would have liked to have been in the Beverly Hills flats, [expletive] but I can’t afford it…yet.”

She added, “I did not move to the valley because I want to be on ‘The Valley.’ I moved there because that’s what I could afford.”

After Kent’s statements about only being able to afford a house in the Valley, fans reacted.

“The only 3 million dollar house she could afford was in the valley? Ok,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Ariana bought a house in the Hollywood Hills at $1.6M and Lauren paid spent $3.1M for her house in the Valley so… no. Nice try, Lauren,” another wrote to Kent, whose real name is Lauren Burningham.

In an Amazon Livestream on May 14, Kent again answered a fan who asked if she’s joining “The Valley.” “You know, that was wild when that came out,” she said of the rumors. “Again, I have a summer that’s off as far as filming a television show. I don’t know what my summer will look like. I kind of am just taking everything one day at a time.”

Lala Kent Purchased a $3 Million Home in The Valley

In March 2024, TMZ reported that Kent purchased a $3 million house in the San Fernando Valley. The 5,000 square foot home is located in a gated community not far from pal Scheana Shay’s new house in Sherman Oaks, California. Kent’s property includes a pool with a spa, a sports court and a fire pit. TMZ’s report about Kent’s house purchase came days after Kent announced she is expecting her second child. Her mom, Lisa Burningham, and brother Easton will help her raise the baby.

Kent, who previously rented an apartment in Los Angeles, talked about her new house on her podcast. “Being a homeowner is very strange and weird, but also awesome,” she said. “I feel like I’m finally creating roots of my own in LA. You know, I’ve always lived in an apartment… and now it’s, like, ‘Wow, we’re really creating a life.’ We bought a home that I’m going to fill with children and family and our stuff. It’s crazy. It’s amazing.”

There Are Rumors That Lala Kent is in ‘Early’ Talks to Join ‘The Valley’

In March 20w4, the Bravo spinoff “The Valley” made its debut. The series stars Kent’s friends Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, as well as Jesse and Michelle Lally, Danny and Nia Booko, Jason and Janet Caperna, and Kristen Doute and her boyfriend Luke Broderick. Most of the couples on the show have children.

Kent and Shay made cameos on the first episode of ‘The Valley.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight that with “Vanderpump Rules” on hiatus for the summer, “there’s always a possibility of a cast shakeup, or having the legacy [Vanderpump Rules] cast members move to ‘The Valley.’” “No decisions have been made yet,” the insider said earlier in May.

As for Kent, while she denied that she’s eyeing a spot on “The Valley,” another insider claimed to Page Six she is in negotiations to join the spinoff. “Lala is in early talks to join ‘The Valley,’” the source said in May. “She is very connected with that cast. Those girls are her very good friends and mom crew.”

The insider added that Kent would remain a cast member on “Vanderpump Rules” even if she joins “The Valley.”

