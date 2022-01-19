Lala Kent Reveals Who Told Her About Those Photos of Randall Emmett in Nashville

In October 2021, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent’s life as she knew it changed for good. It all started when the Instagram account “GirlGangz7733” shared couple of pictures of a male dressed in all black, walking across a street alongside two females.

The photos were shared to the GirlGangz Instagram Stories, and the anonymous source who sent in the pictures wrote, “saw Randall last night with two girls in Nashville that [were] not Lala. He tried to hide when we recognized him.”

A short while later, additional photos appearing to show Emmett in a hotel lobby with the two women were shared (you can see them on Reddit here), and although Kent didn’t release any kind of statement at the time, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself walking in a hotel, and added the song “Sorry” by Beyonce. She also deleted all photos of Emmett from her Instagram feed.

While fans may have thought that Kent found out about Emmett the same way the rest of the world did — on the internet — she actually received a call from one of her friends: Katie Maloney.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maloney Called Kent & Told Her About the Photos

During an interview with Heather McDonald on the Juicy Scoop podcast, Kent revealed that it was actually Maloney who called her and told her about the pictures.

Kent recalled “sitting at a sushi restaurant” with her daughter Ocean on October 15, 2021, which was Ocean’s 7-month birthday. “It was the happiest day ever. And then I get a phone call. And my life changed in that moment,” Kent told McDonald on the January 13, 2022, episode of Juicy Scoop. She revealed that the person who called her was, in fact, Maloney.

“I believe it was DeuxMoi that sent [Katie] images… [When she called me], she said… ‘are you alone?’ And I said ‘yes, what’s going on?’ She said, ‘is Randall in Nashville?’ I said ‘yeah he is.’ She goes, ‘I need to show you some pictures,'” Kent recalled.

“And the second I saw them, that’s when my intuition and my gut started speaking to me, like, something is wrong. This is not the person that I think… that I claim I know. I just, something felt very off. And that was just the beginning,” Kent explained.

Kent Said That She Feels That Emmett Changed After She Got Sober

Kent went on to tell McDonald that people have been coming to her with information about Emmett since everything went down. “After those pictures came out, I haven’t searched for anything. People have come to me,” Kent said, adding that she’s still getting information from strangers about Emmett.

Kent also talked a little bit about what she thinks may have happened with Emmett, and the point in time that she thinks his feelings for her may have changed.

“There was a comment made, and I don’t want to say who he made this comment to, but they came to me, and this person comes to me and they say, ‘Randall said to me, ‘you know, Lala used to be really fun, and kinky, and sexy, but then she got sober,” Kent said. Hearing it was like “taking a…bullet,” Kent said. She also said that getting sober was the “best thing” that “has ever happened” to her.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Teases More Dirt Will Come Out About Randall Emmett in Cryptic Message