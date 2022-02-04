Lala Kent Says a Pump Rules Star Has ‘yet to Even Acknowledge’ Her Split With Randall Emmett

A “Vanderpump Rules” castmate of Lala Kent‘s has yet to acknowledge her split with ex-fiance Randall Emmett, she says.

Kent has been split from her former fiance, and the father of her baby, for more than four months but she says one of her friends and castmates still has not acknowledged the split.

Lala Kent Says Outside of Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix, ‘the Rest of the Group’ Have ‘Been All Hands on Deck’ During Her Split From Randall Emmett

While speaking on her podcast “Give Them Lala”, Kent opened up about the one cast member who she says hasn’t been present for her split from Emmett.

“That group has been absolutely incredible. I mean, Tom has yet to even acknowledge what I’m going through, Tom Sandoval, but I wouldn’t expect anything less,” Kent said on the February 2 episode according to Us Weekly. “I take him for who he is, ask him about his bar. We talk about him a lot.”

She also spoke about her strained relationship with Sandoval’s live-in girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

“I sometimes think she doesn’t know how to approach me — and maybe that’s my fault — but the rest of the group, they’ve been all hands on deck,” she said according to the outlet.

The distance between Kent and Sandoval isn’t exactly surprising given the history they two have had on the show. In season 9, Sandoval and Kent fought over her warning fellow castmate Scheana Shay about her now-fiance, Brock Davies.

“Lala is almost always the aggressor,” Sandoval said in a confessional played during the confrontation between Shay and Kent. “But plays the victim. She has absolutely no business talking about Brock. None.”

Sandoval tried to defend Shay mentioning how people had doubts about Emmett when he and Kent first began dating.

“What you’re not gonna do is talk about my fiancé right now. This man hasn’t seen his children in four f**king years. How dare you compare my fiancé, who is a stand-up man, to him,” Kent said.

Lala Kent Says Her Friends Should Have Told Her Randall Emmett Was ‘Creeping Around on Me’

On the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, which Kent attended remotely, she expressed her dissatisfaction after hearing her castmates had heard rumors that Emmett was cheating and didn’t say anything to her.

“Randall Emmett creeping around on me — that should have been brought to my attention,” Kent said on January 18, according to Us Weekly. “The fact that this man — he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted.”

Kent and Emmett share an infant daughter, Ocean.

She spoke about this same subject while on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast shortly after their November 2021 split.

“I wish that somebody would have come to me and said, I’m getting DMs about your person. No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship,” Kent said in December 2021. “James and [Tom] Sandoval both expressed that they knew things. As time passes, I have a lot of people that are telling me things. Everyone wants to say, ‘It’s not your business.’ How would you feel? I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something.”

