VPR Star Says Tom Sandoval Is ‘Jealous’ Behind-the-Scenes

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent claimed that her castmate Tom Sandoval is “jealous” following the revelation that he cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with his co-star Raquel Leviss, who joined the show’s cast in 2016. While recording the May 30 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent referenced that Sandoval expressed gratitude toward his castmates in the first part of the season 10 reunion special, which premiered on May 24.

“I just want to say that I appreciate everybody for being there for Ariana no matter what was going on in our relationship, she didn’t deserve it, nobody deserves to have that happen,” said Sandoval at the season 10 reunion.

During the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent suggested that she does not believe Sandoval was being authentic when he stated he appreciated his castmates’ support for Madix. She claimed that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer has been attempting “to get invited” to different events, specifically the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which was held on April 30. As fans are aware, Kent, Madix, and Lisa Vanderpump attended the event.

“For him to say that ‘I’m so happy that everyone is supporting Ariana,’ behind-the-scenes, he’s been wondering why he wasn’t invited – trying to get invited to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, trying to get invited to XYZ, asking why he’s not doing certain talk shows, like behind-the-scenes he [sic] jealous. Which I love,” said Kent.

The mother of one went on to say her “most favorite thing is when a man starts getting jealous of a woman because she starts thriving and they turn into little freaking d*** boys.”

Lala Kent Her Discussion With Lisa Vanderpump at the Season 10 Reunion

During the May 31 “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent mentioned she had an argument about Sandoval with Vanderpump at the season 10 reunion. While filming the season 10 reunion, Kent compared Sandoval to her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, and stated that she believes he is “a dangerous human being.” Vanderpump shared she took issue with Kent labeling Sandoval as “dangerous,” stating, “That’s actually a ridiculous stance to start saying Sandoval’s a dangerous person.” When Kent stated she “didn’t ask for anyone else’s opinion,” Vanderpump replied, “Well, you have mine.” The “Give Them Lala” author told her “Well, that’s great, I reject it.”

While recording the podcast episode, Kent stated that she does not believe Sandoval is dangerous in a physical sense.

“Everyone thinks that when you say someone’s dangerous, that immediately means physically, this person will attack you and this person will touch you, this person will do this and that and the other. That’s not where I was coming from. When you deal with a Sandoval, you’re dealing with someone who is extremely manipulative, he doesn’t have feelings because he is a narcissist,” said Kent.

She also referenced that Vanderpump took to Instagram and stated that while she loves Kent, “dangerous wasn’t the right word” when referencing Sandoval.

“So when Lisa decides to come for me and says it’s ridiculous, I love Lisa Vanderpump, again this is a show and we sometimes don’t agree with what the other people say. Lisa Vanderpump put it on her Instagram page that that was the wrong word to use and it wasn’t. There’s no other way to break it down. I don’t know what other word to use. It is dangerous when someone can break you down mentally, that is a f***** hard thing to build back up,” said Kent.

Kristen Doute & Peter Madrigal Shared Their Thoughts About Lala Kent’s Interaction With Lisa Vanderpump

During the May 25 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute, who dated Sandoval for six years until 2013, stated that she believed Kent was “saying he’s dangerous mentally, psychologically, and emotionally” at the season 10 reunion.

“Lisa Vanderpump, I’m sorry, but let’s all be a little smarter than to take that so literally from Lala. Lala’s not saying that Tom Sandoval’s going to physically harm someone,” stated Doute.

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Peter Madrigal suggested that he did not approve of how Kent was speaking to Vanderpump at the season 10 reunion. While recording the May 30 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, the SUR manager, who briefly dated Leviss in 2022, stated that he does not believe “Vanderpump Rules” stars should “speak back to Lisa Vanderpump.”

“I mean, Lisa put everybody on the map, you know … Why would you talk back to Lisa? Like, that doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Madrigal.