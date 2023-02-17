Lala Kent Reveals She’s ‘Coming For’ Co-Star at ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Lala Kent just issued a warning to her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Tom Sandoval.

During an appearance on the February 15, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder opened up about her co-star in a game of “Lala Vent.” When host Andy Cohen asked her what comes to mind when she thinks of Sandoval, Kent did not hold back.

“Sandoval, everything annoys me about him,” she said.

Kent then referenced a comment Sandoval made about her pregnancy with her daughter, Ocean Kent, who is a product from her broken relationship with her former fiancé, film producer Randall Emmett.

“The fact that he said that I should have known better than to get knocked up. My child, I did not get ‘knocked up.’ And at the reunion, I’m coming for you,” she said of Sandoval.

Kent also told Cohen that she loves Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, but she added, “We just have to get her out next.”

Tom Sandoval Said Lala Kent Should Have Known Better Than To Get Pregnant By Randall Emmett

On the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 premiere which aired in February 2023, Sandoval was filmed talking about Kent’s former fiancé, who has been accused of cheating, abusive behavior, and allegedly running a Hollywood casting couch. Emmett was still legally married to Ambyr Childers when he began dating Kent, and he gifted the future Give Them Lala Beauty founder a Range Rover after they first slept together.

On “Vanderpump Rules,” Sandoval said Kent should have seen the red flags with Emmett from the start.

“When they first met it was like, ’I’ll suck your d*** for a f***ing Range Rover,’” Sandoval said of Kent. “Maybe she should have known to not get f***ing knocked up by a dude like that. It seems insane that Lala didn’t see this whole casting couch situation coming with Randall, considering they would role play. I mean, come on!”

Days after the episode aired, Kent clapped back on an episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, revealing that draws the line at anyone talking about her child.

“You talk about my kid or anyone else’s kid, I’m going to f***ing cut you,” she said of the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner. “Don’t bring my kid into this.”

Lala Kent Was Angry at Tom Sandoval For Not Having Her Back Early On

In October 2021, just seven months after baby Ocean was born, Kent left Emmett amid a cheating scandal. She later revealed that most of her co-stars had shown her support in the aftermath of her split from the father of her child.

“That group has been absolutely incredible,” she said on a 2022 episode of “Give Them Lala,” per Us Weekly. “I mean, Tom has yet to even acknowledge what I’m going through, Tom Sandoval, but I wouldn’t expect anything less. I take him for who he is, ask him about his bar.”

Kent was also upset that Sandoval voiced concerns about her relationship – behind her back. But on the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion that aired in early 2022, Sandoval reminded Kent that she made it clear early on that she didn’t want anyone to mention her personal life with Emmett.

“Not one time has anybody come up to me and said this is what your dude is doing,” Kent said. “Randall Emmett creeping around on me, that should have been brought to my attention.”

