Lala Kent Criticized for Her Comments About Tom Sandoval

Lala Kent is moving on from Scandoval, she revealed, though the revelation was met with mixed feelings from fans.

The outspoken “Vanderpump Rules” star made the comments on her Amazon Live on September 25, in response to someone who asked whether she was excited to see Tom Sandoval get “beat down” on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” The “Vanderpump Rules” OG is a contestant in the second season of the Fox show, which premiered on September 25.

“I have let most of the Sandoval stuff umm lay,” Kent admitted in response to the question. “I am excited to watch though. I watched the first season and it was actually very, very good. And I’ve heard that Sandoval actually did a great job. And there were people that like bunked with him or something. It’s interesting to hear their perspective on him as a person. So yes I’m excited to watch.”

Lala Kent Also Addressed Ariana Madix’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut But Her Take Confused Some Fans

Fans were slightly confused by Kent’s response to Sandoval, especially as she also commented on Ariana Madix‘s debut on “Dancing With the Stars” on September 26 and said she had no idea it was coming up. “I just learned something new. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ premieres tomorrow,” she shared in her Amazon Live. “I’ve been off Instagram. So I don’t know what’s going on in the world.”

“To say that I’m excited to be watching ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I’ve never seen it so I don’t know if I’m excited but I am excited to see my friend drop drop drop it low girl,” she danced on her Live. “She’s gonna win, what is it a snow globe or something? Not a snow globe, a disco ball.”

After a recap of Kent’s Amazon Live was shared on Reddit, fans reacted to her comments, with one person saying, “The way she’s more excited to see Sandoval on special forces than Ariana on dancing with the stars says a ton imo.” Another person wrote, “So now she’s actively hyping Sandoval’s show and making passive aggressive comments on ‘not knowing if she’s excited for DWTS’ and she is making a ‘snow globe’ comment that is so passive aggressive. She could just say she hopes she wins!”

Lala Kent Was Criticized in August 2023 After She Was Photographed Hanging Out With Tom Sandoval During Filming

Kent’s comments came just over a month after the “Vanderpump Rules” star caught some heat over a photo circulating online that seemed to show her hugging Sandoval. The photo was of the cast filming on the beach and fans ripped into Kent for the apparent about-face.

Kent’s good friend Scheana Shay didn’t stand for the criticism, however, as she wrote online that no one knew what was actually going on and they would only get context by watching the show. She also reiterated that “people are definitely paying for their actions” and that “One photo does not define everything we have filmed, I promise you that.”

