Lala Kent Reveals Text She Sent to Tom Schwartz Following His WWHL Interview

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared she messaged her castmate Tom Schwartz after his April 5 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” appearance during the April 11 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She acknowledged that she criticized Schwartz’s comments about his friend and business partner Tom Sandoval’s affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss. According to Cosmopolitan, the “Give Them Lala” author shared on her Instagram Stories that she was frustrated Schwartz suggested Sandoval is in need of a hug from viewers because he has found the aftermath of his cheating scandal upsetting. In response, she stated “we’re atomic wedgie-ying [Sandoval’s] a**” and “punching him straight in the d***.” In the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent shared that she believed her “posts were funny and, like, kind of lighthearted.” She noted, however, that Schwartz “wasn’t happy about it.”

“He sent me a text and I won’t say exactly what it said but I responded to him, ‘yeah Schwartz I am hard on you because I think you are better than what you have been presenting,’” stated Kent. “‘And this is well beyond ‘a mob mentality.’ This is people who just know the difference between something that is f***** up and something that’s not f**** up. This was f***** up, this isn’t him being a dirtbag. Sandoval is not a dirtbag. Sandoval is a bad human.”

Lala Kent Shared Her Thoughts About Tom Schwartz’s Remarks Regarding the Cheating Scandal

Kent spoke about Schwartz’s “Watch What Happens Live” interview on the April 12 “Watch What Happens Live” episode. During the April 12 episode, fans called into the program and asked how she felt about Schwartz’s assertion that Sandoval’s romantic involvement with Leviss “was an open secret since January” 2023. She shared that she believed the remark was gross. She also revealed that she thinks Schwartz should have told Sandoval’s now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, that he cheated on her once he became aware of the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer’s involvement with Leviss.

“I feel like if I would have been Schwartz, I would have said ‘if you don’t tell her, I’m going to tell her,’” said Kent.

The mother of one then confided that some “Vanderpump Rules” castmates, including herself, were suspicious of Sandoval’s relationship with Leviss.

“Everyone in the group was shocked. I mean, even though I suspected it when it is like confirmed it’s just different, it felt dirty,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Revealed Why She Did Not Tell Ariana Madix She Was Suspicious of Tom Sandoval

Kent revealed why she refrained from informing Madix about her suspicions that Sandoval and Leviss did not have a platonic relationship during a March 2023 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM program, “Jeff Lewis Live.” She suggested she felt uncomfortable doing so because she was not “super close” to the Florida native. She explained that she had difficulty maintaining a friendship with Madix “because [she has] never got along with Sandoval.”

Kent then shared she told Scheana Shay that she suspected Sandoval may have “crossed a line” with the 28-year-old.

“I talked to Scheana about it. She did ask Ariana, and Raquel, and I believe Sandoval, and they all said ‘nothing is going on,’” claimed Kent.

The mother of one also shared that her castmates “have all been beating themselves up” for not realizing Sandoval had cheated on Madix.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.