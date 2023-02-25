VPR Star Slams Tom Schwartz: ‘The True Villain in All of This Is Tom Schwartz’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent has taken issue with her castmate Tom Schwartz. In season 10, episode 1, Kent confronted Schwartz after he decided to spend time with her ex-fiance, movie producer Randall Emmett. She explained she felt betrayed as she requested her friends to refrain from maintaining a relationship with the father of her 23-month-old child, Ocean.

While recording a February 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent also shared she disapproved of Schwartz because he decided to kiss Raquel Leviss after his breakup with his ex-wife, Katie Maloney. As fans are aware, Maloney and her ex-husband agreed to only date those outside of their friend group.

“The true villain in all of this is Tom Schwartz, okay, I’ve said this from the jump, you being a little basset hound ain’t cute no more. You pretending like — you talking with your hands in your mouth, ‘I’m nervous.’ No, f*** you, dog, f*** you. Alright, you want to sit around here and pretend like you are sweet and innocent,” stated Kent.

The “4 U” singer acknowledged that she was upset with Leviss for having romantic encounters with Schwartz. She asserted, however, that the 40-year-old should receive more criticism for their flirtatious friendship. Kent explained that she is “done with females taking the brunt of these stupid men’s lies, deceit, [and] poor choices.”

“Raquel participated in something later on that you will see that obviously was leaked in the press while we were still filming, ya’ll know what ends up happening, I was not cool with it at all. I’m still not cool with it. But at the end of the day, two people did this,” said the 32-year-old.

Kent also asserted that she does not “co-sign on Tom Schwartz” because he “didn’t take [Maloney’s] feelings into account” when pursuing Leviss.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Issues With Tom Schwartz in February 2023

Kent shared that she was unhappy with Schwartz throughout the show’s tenth season in a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly.

“I tried to shake a lot of things off but when it came to my child and protecting her, it was just a different ball game this season. It wasn’t about me, it was about Ocean and it’s hard to explain that to people who have never walked in your shoes,” explained the “Give Them Lala” author.

She noted, however, she often forgives Schwartz as she is charmed by “his cute smile.” She then shared that she also finds Tom Sandoval annoying.

“Most of the time I want to behead both of them, tell them how annoying they are, they want to do the same to me,” said Kent.

She then asserted that she does care for Schwartz and Sandoval.

Raquel Leviss Discussed Her Friendship With Tom Schwartz

While speaking to Page Six in February 2023, Leviss discussed her friendship with Schwartz. She shared that she and Schwartz “are really good friends” and are not in a romantic relationship.

“As far as a romantic thing, it was more of his decision to not pursue that. I think Katie had a big reasoning as to why. So I respect his decision and I’ve gained a really good friendship out of it,” said the 28-year-old.

Leviss also shared that she is “not on great terms” with Maloney.