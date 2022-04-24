Lala Kent Reveals if She Regrets the Toothbrush Incident

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent ended her engagement to her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, in October 2021. Since their breakup, the reality television personality has accused the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, of being unfaithful throughout their relationship.

According to Life & Style, Kent spoke about Emmett while recording an April 2022 episode of the “Tea With Publyssity” podcast. The publication noted that she referenced confessing to grabbing Emmett’s “toothbrush and putting it in [her] a****** for a minute” while she was inebriated, following a disagreement in her memoir “Give Them Lala.” The 31-year-old, who has been sober for over three years, mentioned her “drunken stories,” like the toothbrush incident in the book and asserted that she did not regret doing it.

“Which, by the way, don’t regret it now. Should have done it a little more. Wish that had been a nightly routine, actually… I should have s*** on his toothbrush, is what I should have done. I’m sorry, I’m just envisioning myself doing it every night and it’s like a euphoric experience right now,” quipped Kent with a laugh.

Lala Kent Spoke About Being ‘Blindsided’ by Randall Emmett

Kent spoke about Emmett during an April 2022 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. She shared that she has a difficult time being intimate with others following the split, as she has felt betrayed by the film producer.

“I look at it differently and this is something, not to get heavy but at some point when the waters are calmer, I’ll have to do tremendous work to try and work through everything that I have experienced, but right now, sex to me, feels so almost dirty. You know, because I’m just thinking about the person I was with and what he was doing behind my back and I’m like wow, sex to me, is feeling like betrayal and just gross,” explained the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

She then shared that she is willing to try psilocybin mushrooms to help with her intimacy issues.

“When the waters are calmer and I finally refocus, you know, on myself and get back to where I need to be I would love to do that. I don’t feel right going into a therapist, I love therapy by the way, but have them say here’s a prescription — like, I much rather go a holistic route,” stated the Bravo star.

While recording the “Chicks in the Office” podcast episode, Kent also asserted that she felt “blindsided” by Emmett.

“To say that I knew what I was getting into when I met him, I did not, and I’m kicking myself because I’m like how could you be so stupid but on the flip side, I believe in love, I believe in marriage, my parents were together for 40 years before my dad passed,” stated Kent.

Lala Kent Revealed How She Has Been Able To Maintain Her Sobriety

In an April 2022 interview on the “Tamron Hall Show,” Kent shared how she has been able to maintain her sobriety while dealing with a public breakup.

“I have a very profound relationship with my higher power and when anything gets to be too difficult, like we’ve all experienced I have to hand it over to God,” revealed the reality television personality.

