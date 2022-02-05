Lala Kent’s Rumored ‘Superman’ Trolls Randall Emmett on Instagram

Lala Kent revealed that she went on a date four months after her split from Randall Emmett. The “Vanderpump Rules” star is focused on her daughter, Ocean, and on her growing “Give Them Lala Beauty” line, but she’s also opening up to having some fun — and maybe finding love again.

“I have a date tomorrow night. It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go on a date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting,” Lala said on January 28, 2022, during an Amazon Live.

It didn’t take long for speculation about who Lala’s date was with to hit a fever pitch, and the Instagram account BravoandCocktails_ revealed that it may have been with Josh Stroh. Interestingly, Lala has since denied that she went out with Josh, but he’s not doing much to cool down the rumors.

Not only did Josh share a throwback photo of Lala on his Instagram Stories, but he also trolled Randall.

Here’s what you need to know:

Josh Shared a Meme That Compared Him & Randall

Lala hasn’t been too forthcoming with information about her date, but she did say that “he is very tall. He is built – like Superman and has a lot of tattoos.” And while Josh seems like a good fit given Lala’s description, she claims that he’s not the guy.

“Lala, I just read an article. And, all I need to know is, did they get the guy right?” Lala’s assistant Jessica Walter asked her while filming for her Instagram Stories.

“No. They got it very wrong. I would not hire them as PI’s that’s for f****** sure,” Lala responded.

The next day, however, Josh shared the meme above, comparing him and Randall. “When you upgrade your old ride for a new whip,” the meme’s caption reads. Josh put this on his Instagram Stories with two crying faces.

In addition, Josh commented on the original post, which was shared by Zack Peter. Josh added two crying with laughter emoji.

Lala responded to Josh’s comment with a red heart emoji.

Fans Slammed Josh on Reddit After He Shared the Meme

While some may have found Josh’s meme funny, many thought it wasn’t a good idea for him to share it — if he is, in fact, seeing Lala — and a Reddit thread was started.

“So Lala is dating a manchild with maturity level of a middle school girl. Shocking,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Poor Ocean. Keep this dude away,” added another.

“I looked at his Instagram real quick. Another attention seeking one. Yikes,” a third person wrote.

“Thirsty much?” a fourth comment read.

“Yes, seems like a real typical dbag to me. Trying to create and produce a reality show – makes sense he would be in to Lala,” another Reddit user weighed in. This person took things a step further and compared Josh to Scheana Shay’s fiance, Brock Davies. Redditors have taken to calling Brock “Broke.”

“He’s Broke part 2, American red neck version,” the Redditor added.

