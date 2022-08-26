SEE IT: Fans Concerned for Lala Kent After She Shares New Pic

Lala Kent has been busy filming the new season of “Vanderpump Rules” with her friends and has been promoting her beauty line as well.

The reality star has made some major adjustments in her life after she split from her fiance Randall Emmett in October 2021. Building a brand while being a single mom isn’t easy, but Kent has been focused on the important things in her life and everything seems to be working out for her.

On August 18, 2022, Kent’s company Give Them Lala Beauty announced the release of a new product with a tease post. Kent posed in the photo and asked fans to guess what the new product is, but instead of doing so, many people commented on Kent’s look. The conversation even sprouted on Reddit with some social media users saying that Kent looked “unwell.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Shared Their Thoughts on Kent’s Look on Social Media

Kent’s photo certainly got a lot of attention, but not for the reason that she’d hoped. Several people took to Reddit to share their concerns about the reality star on a thread about her makeup products.

“Girl, this picture startled me,” one person wrote on a thread about Kent’s pic.

“Honesty she looks unwell. Worryingly unwell,” someone else added.

“She looks grey. She looks unwell. That pink shade of lipstick just doesn’t complement or flow with her skin colour so it makes her face look dull. Together with her dry, overly processed hair and style, plus her droopy eyes makes her look like she’s on something,” a third comment read.

“She looks scary in this pic Wtf,” added another.

“I feel like there is something wrong with her – like she’s not doing so well mentally. Because she knows this whole look isnt cute. Anyone can see that and I usually think she’s really gorgeous,” echoed a fifth.

Kent Confronted the Negative Comments

After the comments started rolling in, Kent took to her Instagram Stories to react. She used the opportunity as a way to promote her her lip product.

“I’m being dragged by some of you for this picture. And, to put it kindly, y’all ain’t lookin like gizelle- so take a seat. NEW LIPS LAUNCH MONDAYYYY. Get with it or get lost,” Kent wrote, resharing the pic on her Stories.

In addition, it appears as though the comments on the original post were removed as no comments are showing on the post, though it is still live.

Back in July 2022, Kent revealed that she had gotten bangs. “These bangs are making me vulnerable AF,” she captioned a photo that was taken on the second day of filming season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

The feedback on her bangs was positive overall, and many fans thought she looked amazing.

“I like it. I’m getting season 4 Lala vibes,” one person commented.

“They look fabulous. Bangs 4 life,” someone else added.

“Love the bangs baby!!” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Love the bangs an the outfit with the shoes perfection!!” a fourth chimed in.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Said That She Offered to Buy a Man’s Sperm