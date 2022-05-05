‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Rip Lala Kent for ‘Using’ Ocean for PR

Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” have taken to Reddit to slam Lala Kent for using her daughter for publicity.

The reality television star is on tour promoting her book, “Give Them Lala,” and has been doing shows in various cities across the United States. On April 28, 2022, Kent took the stage at the Improv in Irvine, California, and had some special guests take the stage at one point. Her friends Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute all became part of the show.

In addition, Kent said she had another special guest and brought out her 1-year-old daughter, Ocean. According to someone who was at the show, Ocean was “adorable,” but some people didn’t think that it was appropriate for Kent to bring her daughter on stage.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Few ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Took to Reddit to Criticize Kent for Bringing Her Daughter on Stage

Once photos of Kent on stage with Ocean surfaced on social media, several people took to Reddit to weigh in on how they felt about the toddler being included in part of the show.

“I don’t love that Lala brought her baby onstage. She’s not a prop; let the kid stay home,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Kent’s show in Irvine.

“Making your infant daughter a ‘special guest’ for your publicity during her bedtime is so exploitative and unnecessary,” someone else added.

“Especially considering Lala blasted Rand as using Ocean for PR credit when he simply posted a pic of him with his daughter. But Lala constantly uses her as a prop (in the gym ‘working out,’ in the cookie monster PC principal sunglasses pic, and now her tour) and that’s ok? She’s such a garbage human,” a third comment read.

“If I was there I wouldn’t care to see Ocean,” a fourth person wrote.

Kent Was Recently Criticized for Lifting Weights While Holding Ocean

Kent’s decision to bring her baby on stage with her certainly isn’t the first time that she’s been criticized for bringing her baby into a situation that some people feel she shouldn’t be in.

On March 3, 2022, Kent took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting a workout in at the gym. While doing bicep curls with one arm, Kent held Ocean in her other arm. When it was time for squats, Kent held Ocean in front of her while doing the exercise.

“When Gigi’s trying to go to the gym at the same time as you. (Gigi is my Mama / Ocean’s Grandma for anyone who doesn’t know),” Kent captioned the video.

Several Instagram users commented on Kent’s post, ripping her for bringing Ocean to the gym.

“Babies are certainly NOT ALLOWED IN OUR GYMS . It’s dangerous,” one person wrote.

“That’s pretty pathetic. Put the kid down. Do your little Hollywood Workout and Then play with your Adorable Baby,” someone else added.

“Find a sitter for the baby and do your workout!! Distracting for everyone else at the gym,” a third Instagram user commented.

A similar conversation played out on Reddit, though the comments were far more harsh.

