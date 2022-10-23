Fans React to Lala Kent’s ‘Salty’ Photo

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent posted a photo last week that many fans interpreted as a nod to ongoing drama on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

On October 13, the day after the 3rd episode of RHOSLC season 3 aired titled “Courtside Conundrum,” Kent posted a photo of herself wearing a Utah Jazz t-shirt from the Dream Downtown hotel in New York City. The Salt Lake City native added the caption, “you should be salty.”

The post came after Heather Gay and Whitney Rose had a huge blowout fight on RHOSLC over a rumor that Rose said she’d heard about co-star Lisa Barlow exchanging sexual favors for courtside Utah Jazz basketball tickets. Gay commented on Kent’s photo, “Only way to really enjoy the @utahjazz is courtside 😜🏀.” The Utah Jazz’s official Instagram account replied to Gay, “facts👏.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Many Fans Said They Were All for Lala Kent’s RHOSLC-Inspired Outfit in the Comments of Her Post

Quite a few fans took to Kent’s comments to react to her post and Utah Jazz reference, including one who said, “Ooooft shots fired!” Another agreed, “Sooo salty.” Another person commented, “Nah they should be salty!”

Someone else said that “this is why Heather is queen.” One person used the RHOSLC hashtag and asked “What we doing for courtside at the Jazz?” Another person made the connection between the t-shirt and Gay’s comment on the previous night’s episode.

Whitney Rose & Heather Gay Got Into a Massive Fight About the Rumor They’d Heard About Utah Jazz Tickets

The third episode of RHOSLC’s third season ended on an explosive note with a “to be continued” screen as it saw Gay and Rose go head-to-head over the rumor concerning Barlow. While Whitney claimed that both she and Gay heard the rumor about Barlow, Gay denied hearing it and lost it on Rose for calling her a liar.

Rose told Gay she was “lying right now” and recalled that she’d been courtside with Angie [Harrington] at the Jazz game and that’s when she revealed the information. Gay replied that she was sitting with Harrington and her husband, Chris, while Rose was “two rows back on the other side.”

Rose then explained, “When we were walking off and taking a selfie and she goes, ‘that’s who Lisa sleeps with for the Jazz tickets.'” Gay yelled at her co-star that she didn’t hear “that f****** nugget” but “If had, I would have f***** him too because I love sitting courtside. F*** you for calling me a f****** liar!”

Rose said that Gay was the one who called her a liar to which Gay clapped back, “Goddamn you! F*** you!”

When Rose told Barlow about the rumor that was circulating, she replied that it was “disgusting.” Gay then said in a confessional that the rumor was a “stretch.”

“Blowies for Jazz tickets?” she said. “It’s not like we are courtside for the Lakers. I mean blowies to sit next to Jack Nicholson may be a little more plausible but courtside at the Jazz, you don’t have to get on your knees for that.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’